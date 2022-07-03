Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 45,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at locations across the Southwest Region in July.
All stocked fish are rainbow trout. Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
No stocking is expected to take place in Gem County this month as efforts will be concentrated in the high elevation lakes and streams. Fishing on the lower Payette could be enhanced, however, by stocking efforts upstream on the Middle, North and South Forks of the Payette both this week and again July 18-22 or July 25-29.
Popular fishing locations near here that will be receiving deliveries of hatchery rainbows include Tripod Reservoir, Payette Lake, Warm Lake, Bull Trout Lake and the Boise River between Middleton and Barber Dam.
Many of these waters are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage on the Fish and Game website offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.