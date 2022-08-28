Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Hunters planning their first trips want to pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary.

Large fires are common in Idaho and are often burning when archery season opens at the end of August. Fires can create large closure areas that temporarily curb hunters’ access to some areas. To see current area closures and fire boundaries go to Fish and Game’s Idaho Fire Map.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments