Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Three Saint Alphonsus pediatric clinics are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.

Parents can schedule appointments online at saintalphonsus.inquicker.com, or by calling 208-367-3627. The clinics scheduling the vaccines are located at 1072 N Liberty St. #203 in Boise, 1150 N Sister Catherine Way in Nampa, and 315 E Elm St. #100 in Caldwell.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments