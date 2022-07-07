Pediatrician Emy Jean-Marie, center, holds her 9-month-old son Adedeji Adebayo, on her lap next to Emiola Adebayo, 3, as Dr. Nizar Dowla, right, administers a vaccine while Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Rachel Levine, left, looks on, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Borinquen Health Care Center in Miami. Saint Alphonsus pediatric clinics in Boise, Caldwell and Nampa are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
Three Saint Alphonsus pediatric clinics are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years.
Parents can schedule appointments online at saintalphonsus.inquicker.com, or by calling 208-367-3627. The clinics scheduling the vaccines are located at 1072 N Liberty St. #203 in Boise, 1150 N Sister Catherine Way in Nampa, and 315 E Elm St. #100 in Caldwell.