The Idaho Department of Transportation is soliciting comments for its planned transportation improvements for the next seven years.
The agency recently published a draft of its Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), which details plans for transportation improvement projects and agency funding to be implemented between 2022-2028, according to a news release. The plan discusses projects in all of the state’s 44 counties, and projects cover all types of transportation, according to the release. Local transportation agencies and the public have until July 31 to submit comments.
The Idaho Transportation Department is broken into different districts, and District 3 encompasses the 10 southwest counties in Idaho, according to the agency’s website, including Canyon County and Ada County. Many projects involve preserving pavement, such as a resurfacing project on Interstate 84 between the Ten Mile Road interchange in Meridian and the Garrity Boulevard interchange in Nampa. Other projects include installing signals and gates along railway corridors in the Parma area, and replacing the Old Highway 30 bridge over the Boise River in Caldwell and converting the existing one to a pedestrian bridge.
The plan also includes funding for entities such as Valley Regional Transit, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS), and the Ada County Highway District (ACHD).
In August, comments will be incorporated “where appropriate,” according to the department’s website, and after the draft is approved by the department’s board in September, it will be sent to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October, the release said.