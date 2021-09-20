Dog killed, women hurt after being hit by car on Boise sidewalk BY KTVB.COM STAFF Sep 20, 2021 38 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 123rf.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two women were badly injured when a car went up onto the sidewalk and struck them in southeast Boise on Sunday.The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. on east Carter Street near Bridgeport Lane.According to Boise Police, a teenage girl was driving west when she veered off the street and onto the sidewalk, hitting the pedestrians and their dog. The dog was killed by the impact, police say. Both women were taken to a local hospital for treatment with serious injuries. Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily. Yes! Include special offer & contest announcement emails Thanks! You'll start receiving the headlines tomorrow! The pedestrians remain hospitalized, but were listed in stable condition Monday. Neither their names nor the name of the driver have been released.Boise Police detectives responded to the site of the collision along with a crash reconstruction team. Criminal charges are pending against the young driver, and the investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boise Dog Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Crash Police Detective Sidewalk Police Pedestrian Recommended for you Load comments