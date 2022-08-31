...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
As the summer is coming to a close, please remember to store your camp trailer or RV on your property and not the city street.
Storing a trailer or RV on the city street could result in an infraction ticket.
2. Fire Department
City residents: If you have question regarding your smoke detector, please call the department to get those questions addressed.
We will come by and answer the question for you.
3. Library
September has arrived along with a new school year and a fresh look at the library from a patron’s perspective.
“The library is one of the few places that impacts us throughout our lives. It’s available to everyone from cradle to grave. Learning should be a life-long process and that can happen at our Emmett Public Library.” Lyn Reinig, volunteer
4. Police Department
Have you noticed the kiddos walking to or from school lately? This is a good time for a quick reminder about crosswalks.
Drivers must ALWAYS STOP for pedestrians crossing the road. This applies to UNmarked cross walks, marked crosswalks, crosswalks at UNcontrolled intersections, mid-block crosswalks and crosswalks at controlled traffic light intersections. Drive like they’re YOUR children.
5. Public Works Department
· Public works will put down gravel in our alleys over the next couple of weeks. Please make sure any of your belongings are moved out of the alley so that they do not get removed or damaged.
· Levee Inspection will take place this week to allow us to make any corrections per the Army Corps of Engineers.