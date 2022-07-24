Researchers at Boise State University have assembled the first sagebrush genome sequence, opening many doors to help protect the sagebrush sea of the American West from risks like drought and wildfire, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Anteia McCollum.
But more than saving sagebrush itself, this milestone allows for further preservation of entire ecosystems. Animals such as sage grouse, pygmy rabbits, pronghorns and several other species depend on the habitat of sagebrush to survive.
“I’m from Switzerland and when I came here, (to America), I didn’t know much about sagebrush, to be honest,” Boise State assistant professor Sven Buerki said. “I really started falling in love with the species and how amazing it is in this habitat.”
Sagebrush genetics are far more complex than the human genome, which was mapped nearly 20 years ago, and is 2.3 times the size, according to a release from Boise State. Buerki collaborated with fellow Genes by Environment: Modeling-Mechanisms-Mapping, or GEM3, program researchers to propagate identical specimens of sagebrush until they had enough biomass to extract the DNA needed without destroying any plants.
The larger genome allows for more genetic variation, including in nutrient levels and flavor, but it also packs thousands, maybe millions, of years of genetic history.