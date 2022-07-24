sagebrush capsun photo

A tasty sagebrush plant that has been heavily browsed by sage-grouse. Bites are indicated by yellow arrows.

 Idaho Capital Sun/Courtesy of Jennifer Forbey

Researchers at Boise State University have assembled the first sagebrush genome sequence, opening many doors to help protect the sagebrush sea of the American West from risks like drought and wildfire, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Anteia McCollum.

But more than saving sagebrush itself, this milestone allows for further preservation of entire ecosystems. Animals such as sage grouse, pygmy rabbits, pronghorns and several other species depend on the habitat of sagebrush to survive.

