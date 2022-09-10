Support Local Journalism


Emmett Kiwanis Club and Evans Realty are proud to present the annual Heroes and Ice Cream event to recognize and honor the women and men who selflessly serve Emmett and Gem County in their roles in the fire department, EMS, police and sheriff departments as emergency first responders.

Evans Realty is providing the ice cream while Emmett Kiwanis Club is sponsoring and organizing the event.

