Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9. Happy Mother’s Day to all those mothers out there!
While last year, most moms were relegated to an in-home celebration — although breakfast in bed never gets old — this year, more options are available.
Here are some ideas for places to go and things to do so you can celebrate your mom in style!
Brunches
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Shore Lodge in McCall
How about taking a scenic road trip with a delicious, fancy brunch at the other end? This event features live music and a gift for all the moms who attend. Shore Lodge has an all-inclusive buffet and will also be introducing a gastronomic gooey-goodness special for the day: Morel Mushroom Grilled Cheese.
The brunch includes: Artisan seafood displays; a “Build-Your-Own-Waffle” bar; chef attended carving station; chef attended omelet station; seasonal desserts; and no-host bar
Cost: $42 adults; $18 ages 4-12
Two seatings: 10/10:30 a.m. and 12:30/1 p.m.
501 W. Lake St., McCall
Chandlers Prime Steaks & Fine Seafood
“A Mother’s Day that’s Twice as Nice” opens at 1 p.m. May 9 with a special three-course meal, live music, and complimentary parking.
The full menu is available plus the special Mother’s Day “Prix Fixe” ($55) that includes choices such as roasted pheasant, veal piccata, braised lamb shank, pasta pescatore or prime rib. Dessert choices include: German chocolate bomb, fromage blanc cheesecake or butterscotch crème brûlée.
And, in honor of all women, proceeds from the day will be donated to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Or to get your Mom Day feast as a pick up and go, try the Butcher Block Special three-course meal and add on bouquet cocktails and wine to go. But be sure to order by 5 p.m. on May 7 and pick up from 2-5 p.m. on May 9.
981 W. Grove St., Boise
BACON
BACON in downtown Boise has brunch covered from Bloody Marys to bacon cinnamon rolls. Pretty much anything and everything bacon is on the menu, plus they serve breakfast/brunch all day — and five kinds of bacon. It’s “the perfect place to bring your mom and pig out. … Literally.”
121 N. 9th St., Boise
Zoo Boise Mother’s Day Brunch
A buffet breakfast, zookeeper talk, and a special gift for all mothers. 9 to 10 a.m. Then, go and explore Zoo Boise.
Adults 12 and up: $34.50 members; $40.07 non-members; $20.03 children 3-11 members; $24.49 non-members. Children under 2 free, reservations required for all. Cost includes zoo admission.
Limited spots available. Reservations may also be made by calling (208) 608-7744. Reservations must be made by Wednesday, May 5.
Face coverings are required while attending the Mother’s Day Brunch and while visiting the zoo, except while seated at your table during the brunch.
355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise
SWEETS FOR YOUR SWEET MOM
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Maybe your mom has a sweet tooth? Nothing Bundt Cakes can fix that — and with 10 different flavors to choose from. People can also choose from the “Best Mom A’round” decorated bundt cake or a dozen “Flowers for Mom” bundtinis, crowned with their signature cream cheese frosting.
1400 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Delicious Bliss Bakery
From vegan to regular sweets, Delicious Bliss Bakery in Meridian offers a “Mother’s Bay Bundle” — people have the option to pick from a flower pot or flower bouquet with six floral-shaped frosted sugar cookies. You can choose from sunflower or tulip shape, and whatever color you desire for the frosting. $15 dollars.
Guru Donuts
Get your mom a “Mother’s Day Sweet Pack.” Guru Donuts has a half dozen box of donuts that will include their “Mother’s Day Donut” and a mimosa (non-vegan). The box will also include a pint of ice cream from The Stil and a succulent from A Succulent Day. $34.
928 W. Main St., Boise; 2794 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
OUTINGS
Idaho Botanical Garden
Get out and enjoy a nature walk with your mom, or take a self-guided-tour stroll through the garden. Special for Mother’s Day: IBG is teaming up with the Idaho Native Plant Society to present “The Wildflower Show” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the main plaza. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Members and kids 3 and under: Free
Adults: $9
Seniors (65+): $7
Youth 4-12: $5
Western Collective
This could be the perfect Mother’s Day gift for everyone, moms included. Western Collective is hosting a Mother’s Day Boozie Bouquet Bar event 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
From the Facebook post: “Bring your momma down to Western Collective to build a bouquet of fresh flowers with her while sipping on some delicious beverages. No fee for admission, simply join us in the taproom where you’ll be able to purchase a vase to fill with flowers of your choice.”
Or, send her a selection from the Flowers & Frosé gift bundles available on the website. Choose a gorgeous mixed bouquet in a custom WC vase, paired with a 32-ounce slush, a six pack of beer, or a four pack of tiki juice. Available now for pre-order. $25. Bouquets are available for pickup and delivery.
111 W. 33rd St., Garden City
Mother’s Day Mini photo shoot
Cam On Photography is hosting a photo shoot — Mothers will receive free Mother’s Day photos from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at at the Emmett Island Sports Complex baseball field in Emmett.
Photos and photo shoot are free, donations for the Women’s and Children Alliance of Boise are appreciated and welcome.
“You will receive three edited photos from this mini session and tons of memories with your kids who made you a mom!”
No appointment required, but please expect a 10-15 minute wait. This is an event that’s going on its third year and all proceeds will be donated. In 2020, the event raised $1,000; this year the goal is $1,500.