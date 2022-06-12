Since its inception, the Cherry Festival in Emmett has been loyal to its roots in the orchard industry. The first fruits of summer traditionally are the cherries and that became the impetus to kick off a summer long harvest season with a festival.
It remains so today, regardless of all the other activities that have built on that tradition over the 87 years.
The annual question seems to remain. Will there be local cherries?
The answer is yes. It’s not always so, but quite often it is. Particularly in recent years as local growers have cultivated some earlier fruiting varieties.
This spring and early summer has certainly thrown local fruit growers a series of challenges, from late freeze, reblooms and then recurrent snowfall, and unseasonal cool weather. Even through all that, and a downpour this past weekend, it appears the harvest is about to begin. Some orchards were open this past weekend for u-pickers willing to wait no longer for a sweet taste of the iconic fruit.
The Burlatt variety is ripe and ready to go in some Gem County orchards as the festival is at hand. Traditional canning cherries, like Bings and Lamberts are a bit behind in maturing so the local u-pick market has the promise of having a series of cherries coming to their peak for the next month.
While the festival runs Wednesday through Saturday, expect local cherries to be available at local fruit stands and in the u-pick orchards well past July 4 this year.