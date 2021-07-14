Open Class

Special combination of art and vegetables in the “Spud Heads” division

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

The Open Classification at the Gem/Boise County fair is designed to engage all citizens as participants in traditional aspects of country fairs and exhibitions. This includes all ages. All “Open Class” Exhibitor Divisions at the Gem/ Boise Fair are restricted to residents or taxpayers of Gem and Boise Counties.

ALL ENTRIES WILL BE SHOWCASED IN EXHIBITION BUILDING THIS YEAR

Entry Schedule: July 27th, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. is check in for ALL CLASSES.

4H & Open Class Exhibit Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, July 28-29: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, July 30-31: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

August 1st CHECKOUT ALL DEPARTMENTS 8 a.m. to noon. NO EXCEPTIONS.

RULES FOR ALL ENTRIES

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY

1. You are encouraged to make your entries as early as possible. If you are entering eight or more exhibits, you can obtain entry tags from the Gem County Fair Board Office (208) 365-6828 and complete them before entry time.

2. Check in for ALL Open Class entries will be Tuesday July 27th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

3. All entries will be checked out Sunday, August 1st from 8 a.m. to Noon.

4. Unclaimed entries will be held at the Fair Board Office for 5 business days after the Fair. Any entry left after five days will be discarded.

5. See each specific department below for specific rules pertaining to entries, judging, ribbons, & awards.

ADULT AWARDS Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion will receive rosettes. Entries will be awarded 1st , 2nd & 3rd place in each division. Best of Division ribbons will be awarded to 1st place winners in each division with a minimum of three entries. People’s Choice awards will be given based on popular vote. Look for voting boxes and please vote. Sunshine Award will be awarded per judges choice.

JUNIOR AWARDS Anyone 6-12 years of age may enter any of the categories listed in each division. Entrants under 6 years of age will be judged separately and receive special recognition. Money prizes of Blue $.75 – Red $.50 – White $.25 will be awarded. Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion will receive additional money along with a rosette.

100 — AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE

Departmental Rules

1. Produce entries must be grown and exhibited by residents of Gem/Boise County. 2. No duplicate entries will be accepted; however, exhibitors may enter as many classes as they wish. 3. Prizes will be awarded at Check-Out time. 4. Select produce that is free from disease, insect damage, or other blemishes. 5. If more than one item is exhibited in a class; i.e. three cucumbers per entry, they should be as close to the same size, color, quality, and shape as possible. 6. To clean your entries, do not scrub. Wash only if necessary, gently clean with a soft brush or cloth is preferred so as not to damage the skin or natural sheen of the produce. 7. Failure to comply with the correct number of specimens per entry, stem or root length and/or peeling automatically disqualifies the entry. 8. It is understood that the produce entry may not be fully mature but should be within a week or two of ripening. The exhibitor is responsible for arranging the produce, on the plate, after check in.

DIVISION 101- VEGETABLES

BEANS — stems attached (6 per entry)

1001. Green bush

1002. Yellow wax

1003. Pole

1004. Purple

1005. Any other variety — please specify

BEETS — 1” top and all of the tail (3 per entry)

1006. Any table variety, please specify

CABBAGE — Cut close at bottom of plant & peel one or two of the large outer leaves (1 head per entry)

1007. Red

1008. White

1009. Chinese

1010. Kohlrabi

1011. Any other variety — please specify

CARROTS — 1” top (3 per entry)

1012. To 3 inches

1013. 3 inches to 6 inches

1014. 6 inches to 9 inches

1015. Over 9 inches

1016. Any other variety — please specify

CORN — edible stage; leave 1/2” stem at butt. Leave husk on each ear; pull back husk to expose 4-6 rows of kernels (3 per entry).

1017. Bicolor

1018. White ears

1019. Yellow

1020. Any other variety — please specify.

CUCUMBERS — stem attached (3 per entry)

1021. Marketing

1022. Pickling

1023. Any other variety — please specify

EGGPLANT — stem attached (1 per entry)

1024. Black Beauty type

1025. Oriental

1026. Any other variety — please specify

ONION — 1/2” neck, not peeled (3 per entry)

1027. Red

1028. Leeks (untrimmed)

1029. Scallions (green/untrimmed)

1030. White table

1031. Yellow table

1032. Any other variety — please specify

PEAS- stem attached (6 per entry)

1033. Any variety — please specify

PEPPERS — stem attached (3 per entry)

1034. Green, sweet bell

1035. Purple, sweet bell

1036. Yellow, sweet bell

1037. Any other variety- please specify

PEPPERS, HOT- stem attached (3 per entry)

1038. Anaheim

1039. Cayenne

1040. Habanero

1041. Jalapeno

1042. Any other variety — please specify

POTATOES — Clean, not scrubbed (3 per entry)

1043. Red

1044. White

1045. Any other variety — please specify

PUMPKINS- Stem attached (1 per entry)

1046. Any variety — please specify

SQUASH, SUMMER — Stem attached (1 per entry)

1047. Crookneck

1048. Patty pan

1049. Zucchini

1050. Any other variety — please specify

SQUASH, WINTER — Stem attached (1 per entry)

1051. Any variety — please specify

TOMATOES — Stem attached(10 cherry/pear or 3 larges per entry)

1052. Red cherry

1053. Yellow cherry

1054. Tomatillos

1055. Yellow pear

1056. Garden/table

1057. Roma/Paste

1058. Any variety — please specify

TURNIPS — 1” top and tails on (3 per entry)

1059. Any variety — please specify

MISCELLANEOUS VEGETABLES — As displayed in markets (5 per entry — except as noted)

1060. Broccoli — 1 head

1061. Cauliflower — 1 head

1062. Brussels Sprouts

1063. Okra

1064. Radishes — 5 top trimmed to 1”

1065. Any other variety — please specify

HERBS — Dried

1066. Elephant garlic -1

1067. White garlic — 3

1068. Dill

1069. Shallots — 3

1070. Parsley, 3 sprigs

1071. Any other variety — please specify

GARDEN DISPLAY — Displayed in a container of the exhibitor’s choice.

1072. Vegetable only

1073. Fruit only

1074. Combination of vegetables & fruits.

Please use Fair theme “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures” when decorating your container.

LARGEST OR TALLEST OR ODDEST

1075. Any type fruit or vegetable

DIVISION 102 — FRUIT

APPLES — stems on, no leaves (3 per entry)

1076. Any variety — please specify

APRICOTS — (3 per entry)

1077. Any variety- please specify

BERRIES – (10 per entry)

1078. Any variety — please specify

GRAPES — (3 clusters per entry) Exhibitors must specify type of grape by name.

1079. Any variety– Please specify

MELONS — (1 per entry)

1080. Any variety — please specify

PEACHES — (3 per entry)

1081. Any variety — please specify

PEARS — stem on (3 per entry)

1082. Any variety — please specify

PLUMS — stem off-unpolished-(3 per entry)

1083. Any variety — please specify

NUTS — (5 per entry) — Last year’s crop

1084. Any variety — please specify

MISCELLANEOUS — (3 per entry)

1085. Any other fruit — please specify

DIVISION 103 — JUNIOR PRODUCE

200 — FLOWERS / HORTICULTURE

Departmental Rules:

1. All fresh cut material must be in clean containers that are an appropriate size for the entry.

2. ALL GLASS CONTAINERS MUST BE WEIGHTED AT THE BOTTOM

3. Arrangements and potted plants may be in a container of your choice.

4. There is to be no foliage below the water line.

5. All plant material and containers must be free of insects, weeds and be clean.

6. While every effort is taken to protect each exhibit, neither the Gem/Boise Co. Fair, its’ employees or volunteers shall not be responsible for any broken or missing containers.

7. All entries must be grown by exhibitors who reside in Gem/Boise County.

8. Each entry reflects on its exhibitor, so we strongly encourage you to replace any faded/dying flowers after the first day.

9. All entries will have the name of exhibitor as well as the plant/flower name (if the plant/ flower name is unknown; it will be up to the discretion of the Superintendent as to which category it is placed in). Up to 3 entries may be submitted in each class.

Disqualifications — The following may cause entries to be disqualified: If it is found that the exhibitor did not grow the entered exhibit.

DIVISION 201 — ARTISTIC ARRANGEMENTS

2001. Theme — “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures” — may be a combination of fresh flowers, greenery, and/or dried plant materials, in a container of your choice. Accessories may be used.

2002. My Garden — Includes fresh or dried plant materials, in a container of your choice. Small accessories may be used to accent the arrangement.

2003. Confabulous Containers — A combination of 2 or more live plants, in a container of your choice. May include hanging, terrarium, Saikei, or miniature Bonsai arrangements as well. Small accessories may be used to accent the arrangement.

DIVISION 202 — ANNUALS AND PERENNIALS

2004. Dahlias -any variety 1- 3 blooms

2005. Gladiolus — any variety 1- 2 spikes

2006. Marigolds — any variety 1- 3 blooms

2007. Zinnias — any variety 1- 3 blooms

2008. Anything from A to Z may include any variety 1 — 3 blooms, spikes or sprays

DIVISION 203 — ROSES

2009. Miniature — any variety 1- 3 blooms

2010. Old Garden — any historic or heritage rose 1 -3 blooms

2011. Provence, Cabbage, or Moss Rose 1- 3 blooms

2012. Hybrids — any variety 1- 3 blooms or 1 spray

2013. Climbing and Ramblers any variety 1- 2 sprays

DIVISION 204 — EXOTIC AND UNUSUAL

Plants not normally found in our area, including water plants.

2014. Foliage plants — any variety 1- 3 leaves or stalks

2015. House plants — any variety

2016. Cacti and Succulents — any variety, may either be cut or potted

DIVISION 205 — HERBS AND SPICES

2017. Culinary- any variety 1- 3 stems or potted 6” or under.

2018. Medicinal- any variety 1-3 stems or potted 6” and under 2019. Sacred- any variety 1-3 stems or potted 6” or under.

DIVISION 206 — IDAHO

Must be an Idaho Native and provide photo of where it was grown if the entry is not potted.

2020. Any Variety — Entry can be cut arrangement of one or more native plants or potted 8” and under.

DIVISION 207 — JUNIOR FLOWERS

DIVISION 208 — POLLINATORS

300 — HOME ARTS

Departmental Rules:

1.Articles exhibited in Gem/Boise County Fair in previous years will not be eligible for competition

2. All articles must be completed and clean.

3. All items must be made by the exhibitor within the past 3 years.

4. Only 2 articles per category will be accepted.

5. Any Item entered that cannot be classified in an established class will be entered under miscellaneous class and judged based on individual merit.

DIVISION 301 — CROCHET

2021. Clothing

2022. Home Deco

2023. Other- please describe

DIVISION 302 — EMBROIDERY

2024. Hand

2025 Liquid

2026. Machine

2027. Other -please describe

DIVISION 303 — KNITTING

2028. Home Decor

2029. Clothing

2030. Hand

2031. Machine

2032. Other- please describe

DIVISION 304 — QUILTS

2033. Pieced (hand, machine, tied)

2034. Applique (hand, machine, tied)

2035. Embroidered (hand, machine, tied)

DIVISION 305 — SEWING

2036. Clothing

2037. Home Décor

2038. Other- please describe

DIVISION 306 — JUNIORS

400 — CULINARY ARTS

Departmental Rules:

1. Food entries need to be on a sturdy disposable plate in a clear plastic bag. Bag must be sealed with Ziploc or twist tie.

2. Candies/Cookies: 3 candies or 3 cookies; up to 3” in size.

3. One-half cake plus one piece is required

4. Pies: exhibited in a disposable pan, also covered with a plastic bag. Bag must be sealed with zip lock or twist tie. (3/4 of pie will be returned to you at entry time)

5. Bread/rolls (no mini-loaves, loaf of bread), no purchased frozen bread please.

6. Canned goods require a label on the side with: Product name, processing method (boiling water canner or pressure canner) & time; altitude, date canned and type of pack (raw or hot packed). Must have been processed within the last 12 months in a sealed standard canning jar, with a new lid and ring. No paraffin seals.

7. All canning entries should be clean, free of dust & stickiness. Rings should be easy to remove and free of dust. Items not properly sealed will be disqualified.

DIVISION 401 – BREAD MACHINE SPECIALTIES

2045. Sourdough bread

2046. Sweet bread

2047. 100 % Whole wheat

2048. White bread

2049. Other: please describe

DIVISION 402 – QUICK BREADS

2050. Banana nut bread

2051. Biscuits; baking powder

2052. Coffee cake

2053. Corn bread

2054. Cranberry bread

2055. Date bread

2056. Muffins

2057. Pumpkin bread

2058. Zucchini bread

2059. Other; please describe

DIVISION 403 – YEAST BREAD

2060. Coffee Cake

2061. Rolls

2062. Sweet Rolls

2063. Sourdough bread

2064. 100% whole wheat bread

2065. White bread

2066. Other; please describe

DIVISION 404 – MICROWAVE INNOVATIONS

2067. Cake, any

2068. Candy, any

2069. Cookie, any

2070. Pie, any

2071. Other; please describe

DIVISION 405 – CAKES

2072. Angel Food

2073. Applesauce

2074. Bundt

2075. Carrot

2076. Chiffon

2077. Chocolate cake contest

2078. Cupcakes

2079. Fruit

2080. Marble

2081. Pound

2082. Pumpkin

2083. Spice

2084. Sponge

2085. Other, please describe

DIVISION 406 — LAYER CAKES

2086. Carrot

2087. Chocolate

2088. Coconut

2089. Devils food

2090. German Chocolate

2091. Marble

2092. Spice

2093. White

2094. Yellow

2095. Other; please specify

DIVISION 407 – DECORATED EXHIBITS

Entries will be judged on decorating only, non-edible exhibits are acceptable.

2096. Cupcakes – 4 for each entry

2097. Birthday

2098. Cookies

2099. Gingerbread House

2100. Holiday

2101. Wedding

2102. Theme

DIVISION 408 – CANDY

2103. Caramel

2104. Fudge

2105. Hard Candy

2106. Mints

2107. Nut Brittle

2108. Toffee

2109. Other; please describe

DIVISION 409 – COOKIES

2110. Bar

2111. Brownies

2112. Chocolate Chip

2113. Coconut

2114. Drop

2115. Filled

2116. Gingersnaps

2117. Oatmeal

2118. Peanut Butter

2119. Rolled and cut

2120. Refrigerator: rolled and sliced

2121. Sugar

2122. Other: please describe

DIVISION 410 – PIES

Pies will be judged on: Pastry- 50%; General Appearance — 15%; Texture — tender flaky, not soggy or doughy 15%; Flavor — 20%. Filling is judged on General Appearance — 25%; Flavor 50%; Consistency 25% (filling should not be runny)

2123. Apple

2124. Berry

2125. Cherry sweet

2126. Cobblers, fruit

2127. Mince

2128. Peach

2129. Pecan

2130. Pumpkin

2131. Other; Please specify

2132. Blackberry

2133. Butter — any; please describe

2134. Cherry sour

2135. Grape

2136. Huckleberry

DIVISION 411- JAMS

(Standard glass, pint or 1/2 pint)

2137. Apricot

2138. Apricot-pineapple

2139. Blackberry

2140. Butter — any; please describe

2141. Cherry

2142. Grape

2143. Huckleberry

2144. Peach

2145. Plum

2146. Raspberry

2147. Strawberry

2148. Strawberry-Rhubarb

2149. Marmalades

2150. Preserves

2151. Other, please describe

DIVISION 412 — JELLIES (Standard glass, pint or 1/2 pint)

2152. Apple

2153. Blackberry

2154. Cherry

2155. Grape

2156. Peach

2157. Plum

2158. Raspberry

2159. Strawberry

2160. Other; please describe

2161. Fruit Syrups

DIVISION 413 — PICKLES, RELISHES, VEGETABLES SAUCES, MEAT SAUCES, OTHER SAUCES

(Standard glass, pint or 1/2 pint)

2162. Pickled Asparagus

2163. Bread & Butter Pickles

2164. Pickled Beets

2165. Dill Pickles (spears, chunks, etc.)

2166. Dill pickles (whole)

2167. Mustard Pickles

2168. Sweet pickles cut (spears, chunks, etc.)

2169. Sweet pickles (whole)

2170. Mixed sweet pickles

2171. Watermelon pickles

2172. Pickled Hot Peppers

2173. Other pickles

2174. Relish

2175. Sauerkraut

2176. Chili Sauce

2177. Ketchup

2178. Salsa

2179. Other sauce (with meat)

2180. Other sauce (without meat)

2181. Chutney

DIVISION 414 — CANNED FRUIT

(Standard glass, quart or pint)

2182. Apples

2183. Apple Sauce

2184. Apricots

2185. Blackberries

2186. Cherry, sweet

2187. Cherry, pie

2188. Huckleberries

2189. Peaches

2190. Pears

2191. Plums

2192. Prunes

2193. Raspberries

2194. Spiced fruits

2195. Other, please describe

DIVISION 415 — CANNED VEGETABLES

(Standard glass, quart or pint)

2196. Asparagus

2197. Beans, wax or green

2198. Beets

2199. Carrots

2200. Corn

2201. Mixed Vegetables

2202. Peas

2203. Tomatoes

2204. Other, please describe

DIVISION 416 — CANNED MEATS

(Standard glass, quart or pint)

2205. Beef

2206. Chicken

2207. Fish

2208. Venison

2209. Other, please describe

2210. Soup w/meat

DIVISION 417 – JUICES

(Standard glass, quart or pint)

2211. Apple

2212. Cherry

2213. Grape

2214. Prune

2215. Tomato

2216. Other; please describe.

DIVISION 418 — JUNIOR CULINARY ARTS

500 — FINE ARTS

Departmental Rules:

1. Entries must be the work of the exhibitor.

2. The management will not be responsible for breakage or loss or damage.

3. The name of the exhibitor must be attached to the back of each entry.

4. Professional entries cannot advertise or be placed with contact information. If you would like to display your artwork for sale you may purchase a vendor booth at the cost of $100.

5. Entries in this department are limited to residents of Gem/Boise County. Exhibitors of all ages are welcome!

6. Schools – All Gem and Boise county teachers are invited. Classes may make collective projects on poster board. Be sure to include School’s name, Teacher’s name and Class on the front.

7. All entries will be judged fairly on their own abilities. Professionals will be judged separately. Exhibitors will be responsible for entering and picking up work. They will be responsible for completing entry blanks and specifying media used.

8.PROPER hangers MUST be used for displaying work.

DIVISION 501 — PAINTING DIVISION MEDIAS USED

Acrylic, oil, watercolor, pen ink, char-coal, pastels, crayon, markers. Etchings on metal and glass must NOT be decal or chemical ONLY. Saw blades, cans, shovels,etc. are categorized separately. Tole will also be judged separately.

2217. Oil

2218. Acrylic

2219. Watercolor

2220. Pen & Ink

2221. Charcoal

2222. Pastels

2223. Crayons

2224. Markers

2225. Other please describe

DIVISION 502 — CERAMICS

2226. Glaze

2227. Underglaze

2228. Over glaze

2229. Greenware add-on-cutouts

2230. Non-Fired

2231. Porcelain

2232. Stoneware

2233. China Painting

2234. Plaster

2235. Other lease describe

DIVISION 503 — GLASS

2236. Stained Glass

2237. Slumped

2238. Sagged

2239. Etched

2240. Fused

2241. Other please describe

DIVISION 504 — POTTERY

2242. Wheel Thrown

2243. Pinch

2244. Slab

2245. Hand Modeled

2246. Other please describe

DIVISION 505 — DECORATIVE PAINTING

2247. Tole/Folk Art

2248. Painted Saw Blades, Cans, Shovels

2249. Gourds

2250. Other please describe

DIVISION 506 — JUNIOR FINE ART

600 — CRAFTS

601 — HOLIDAY DIVISION

602 — WOOD

2257. Carving

2258. Turning

2259. Furniture

2260. Bird Houses

2261. Doll Houses

2262. Other- please describe

DIVISION 603 — JEWELRY

2264. Necklaces/Bracelets

2266. Rings

2267. Brooch

2268. Other- please describe

DIVISION 604 — LEATHER

2269. Tack

2270. Purses, Wallets & Belts

2271. Other- please describe

DIVISION 605 — METAL

2272. Sculpture

2273. Wire

2274. Etched

2275. Other- please describe

DIVISION 606 — PAPER CRAFT

2276. Cards

2277. Scrapbook

2278. Origami

2279. Other- please describe

DIVISION 607 — SPORTSMAN

2280. Fishing Rods

2281. Hand Tied Flies

2282. Decoys

2283. Taxidermy

2284. Other- please describe

DIVISION 609 — OTHER MEDIA

2285. Instruments

2286. Decoupage

2287. Restoration projects

2288. Candles & Soap

2289. Polymer

2290. Macrame

2291. Rock Art

2292. Other- please describe

DIVISION 610 — MODEL CRAFT

2293. Custom Built Models

2294. Kit Built Models

2295. Remote Control Models

2296. Legos & KNex

2297. Pine Wood Derby Car

2298. Other- please describe

DIVISION 611 — FAIR THEME “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures”

DIVISION 612 — JUNIOR FINE ART

700 — PHOTOGRAPHY

Departmental Rules:

1.Entries must be the entrant’s own photography.

2.No maximum photo size limit and size will be criterion of judging.

3.Management will not be responsible for breakage or damage. Glass must be removed from the frames to eliminate breakage.

4. Photos must be framed or mounted (adhered to rigid back mats is very appropriate). Glass must be removed from the frames to eliminate breakage.

5.Entries are limited to residents of Gem/Boise Counties. Professional entries cannot advertise, or be placed with contact information. If you would like to display your artwork for sale you may purchase a vendor booth at the cost of $100.

6.Professional entries will be considered separately in each division. (Professional is anyone who has sold their artwork.)

DIVISION 701 — PORTRAIT/SELF-PORTRAIT

2300. Color

2301. Black and White

DIVISION 702 — FLOWERS

2302. Color

2303. Black and White

DIVISION 703 — LANDSCAPE

2304. Color

2305. Black and White

DIVISION 704 — ACTION

2306. Color

2307. Black and White

DIVISION 705 — STILL LIFE

2308. Color

2309. Black and White

DIVISION 706 — THEME “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures”

2310. Color

2311. Black and White

DIVISION 707 — WILD LIFE

2312. Color

2313. Black and White

DIVISION 708 — PETS

2314. Color

2315. Black and White

DIVISION 709 — OTHER

2316. Color

2317. Black and White

DIVISION 710 – JUNIOR DIVISION PHOTO

