The Open Classification at the Gem/Boise County fair is designed to engage all citizens as participants in traditional aspects of country fairs and exhibitions. This includes all ages. All “Open Class” Exhibitor Divisions at the Gem/ Boise Fair are restricted to residents or taxpayers of Gem and Boise Counties.
ALL ENTRIES WILL BE SHOWCASED IN EXHIBITION BUILDING THIS YEAR
Entry Schedule: July 27th, 8 a.m. — 8 p.m. is check in for ALL CLASSES.
4H & Open Class Exhibit Hours: Wednesday, Thursday, July 28-29: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, July 30-31: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
August 1st CHECKOUT ALL DEPARTMENTS 8 a.m. to noon. NO EXCEPTIONS.
RULES FOR ALL ENTRIES
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY
1. You are encouraged to make your entries as early as possible. If you are entering eight or more exhibits, you can obtain entry tags from the Gem County Fair Board Office (208) 365-6828 and complete them before entry time.
2. Check in for ALL Open Class entries will be Tuesday July 27th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
3. All entries will be checked out Sunday, August 1st from 8 a.m. to Noon.
4. Unclaimed entries will be held at the Fair Board Office for 5 business days after the Fair. Any entry left after five days will be discarded.
5. See each specific department below for specific rules pertaining to entries, judging, ribbons, & awards.
ADULT AWARDS Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion will receive rosettes. Entries will be awarded 1st , 2nd & 3rd place in each division. Best of Division ribbons will be awarded to 1st place winners in each division with a minimum of three entries. People’s Choice awards will be given based on popular vote. Look for voting boxes and please vote. Sunshine Award will be awarded per judges choice.
JUNIOR AWARDS Anyone 6-12 years of age may enter any of the categories listed in each division. Entrants under 6 years of age will be judged separately and receive special recognition. Money prizes of Blue $.75 – Red $.50 – White $.25 will be awarded. Grand Champion & Reserve Grand Champion will receive additional money along with a rosette.
100 — AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE
Departmental Rules
1. Produce entries must be grown and exhibited by residents of Gem/Boise County. 2. No duplicate entries will be accepted; however, exhibitors may enter as many classes as they wish. 3. Prizes will be awarded at Check-Out time. 4. Select produce that is free from disease, insect damage, or other blemishes. 5. If more than one item is exhibited in a class; i.e. three cucumbers per entry, they should be as close to the same size, color, quality, and shape as possible. 6. To clean your entries, do not scrub. Wash only if necessary, gently clean with a soft brush or cloth is preferred so as not to damage the skin or natural sheen of the produce. 7. Failure to comply with the correct number of specimens per entry, stem or root length and/or peeling automatically disqualifies the entry. 8. It is understood that the produce entry may not be fully mature but should be within a week or two of ripening. The exhibitor is responsible for arranging the produce, on the plate, after check in.
DIVISION 101- VEGETABLES
BEANS — stems attached (6 per entry)
1001. Green bush
1002. Yellow wax
1003. Pole
1004. Purple
1005. Any other variety — please specify
BEETS — 1” top and all of the tail (3 per entry)
1006. Any table variety, please specify
CABBAGE — Cut close at bottom of plant & peel one or two of the large outer leaves (1 head per entry)
1007. Red
1008. White
1009. Chinese
1010. Kohlrabi
1011. Any other variety — please specify
CARROTS — 1” top (3 per entry)
1012. To 3 inches
1013. 3 inches to 6 inches
1014. 6 inches to 9 inches
1015. Over 9 inches
1016. Any other variety — please specify
CORN — edible stage; leave 1/2” stem at butt. Leave husk on each ear; pull back husk to expose 4-6 rows of kernels (3 per entry).
1017. Bicolor
1018. White ears
1019. Yellow
1020. Any other variety — please specify.
CUCUMBERS — stem attached (3 per entry)
1021. Marketing
1022. Pickling
1023. Any other variety — please specify
EGGPLANT — stem attached (1 per entry)
1024. Black Beauty type
1025. Oriental
1026. Any other variety — please specify
ONION — 1/2” neck, not peeled (3 per entry)
1027. Red
1028. Leeks (untrimmed)
1029. Scallions (green/untrimmed)
1030. White table
1031. Yellow table
1032. Any other variety — please specify
PEAS- stem attached (6 per entry)
1033. Any variety — please specify
PEPPERS — stem attached (3 per entry)
1034. Green, sweet bell
1035. Purple, sweet bell
1036. Yellow, sweet bell
1037. Any other variety- please specify
PEPPERS, HOT- stem attached (3 per entry)
1038. Anaheim
1039. Cayenne
1040. Habanero
1041. Jalapeno
1042. Any other variety — please specify
POTATOES — Clean, not scrubbed (3 per entry)
1043. Red
1044. White
1045. Any other variety — please specify
PUMPKINS- Stem attached (1 per entry)
1046. Any variety — please specify
SQUASH, SUMMER — Stem attached (1 per entry)
1047. Crookneck
1048. Patty pan
1049. Zucchini
1050. Any other variety — please specify
SQUASH, WINTER — Stem attached (1 per entry)
1051. Any variety — please specify
TOMATOES — Stem attached(10 cherry/pear or 3 larges per entry)
1052. Red cherry
1053. Yellow cherry
1054. Tomatillos
1055. Yellow pear
1056. Garden/table
1057. Roma/Paste
1058. Any variety — please specify
TURNIPS — 1” top and tails on (3 per entry)
1059. Any variety — please specify
MISCELLANEOUS VEGETABLES — As displayed in markets (5 per entry — except as noted)
1060. Broccoli — 1 head
1061. Cauliflower — 1 head
1062. Brussels Sprouts
1063. Okra
1064. Radishes — 5 top trimmed to 1”
1065. Any other variety — please specify
HERBS — Dried
1066. Elephant garlic -1
1067. White garlic — 3
1068. Dill
1069. Shallots — 3
1070. Parsley, 3 sprigs
1071. Any other variety — please specify
GARDEN DISPLAY — Displayed in a container of the exhibitor’s choice.
1072. Vegetable only
1073. Fruit only
1074. Combination of vegetables & fruits.
Please use Fair theme “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures” when decorating your container.
LARGEST OR TALLEST OR ODDEST
1075. Any type fruit or vegetable
DIVISION 102 — FRUIT
APPLES — stems on, no leaves (3 per entry)
1076. Any variety — please specify
APRICOTS — (3 per entry)
1077. Any variety- please specify
BERRIES – (10 per entry)
1078. Any variety — please specify
GRAPES — (3 clusters per entry) Exhibitors must specify type of grape by name.
1079. Any variety– Please specify
MELONS — (1 per entry)
1080. Any variety — please specify
PEACHES — (3 per entry)
1081. Any variety — please specify
PEARS — stem on (3 per entry)
1082. Any variety — please specify
PLUMS — stem off-unpolished-(3 per entry)
1083. Any variety — please specify
NUTS — (5 per entry) — Last year’s crop
1084. Any variety — please specify
MISCELLANEOUS — (3 per entry)
1085. Any other fruit — please specify
DIVISION 103 — JUNIOR PRODUCE
200 — FLOWERS / HORTICULTURE
Departmental Rules:
1. All fresh cut material must be in clean containers that are an appropriate size for the entry.
2. ALL GLASS CONTAINERS MUST BE WEIGHTED AT THE BOTTOM
3. Arrangements and potted plants may be in a container of your choice.
4. There is to be no foliage below the water line.
5. All plant material and containers must be free of insects, weeds and be clean.
6. While every effort is taken to protect each exhibit, neither the Gem/Boise Co. Fair, its’ employees or volunteers shall not be responsible for any broken or missing containers.
7. All entries must be grown by exhibitors who reside in Gem/Boise County.
8. Each entry reflects on its exhibitor, so we strongly encourage you to replace any faded/dying flowers after the first day.
9. All entries will have the name of exhibitor as well as the plant/flower name (if the plant/ flower name is unknown; it will be up to the discretion of the Superintendent as to which category it is placed in). Up to 3 entries may be submitted in each class.
Disqualifications — The following may cause entries to be disqualified: If it is found that the exhibitor did not grow the entered exhibit.
DIVISION 201 — ARTISTIC ARRANGEMENTS
2001. Theme — “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures” — may be a combination of fresh flowers, greenery, and/or dried plant materials, in a container of your choice. Accessories may be used.
2002. My Garden — Includes fresh or dried plant materials, in a container of your choice. Small accessories may be used to accent the arrangement.
2003. Confabulous Containers — A combination of 2 or more live plants, in a container of your choice. May include hanging, terrarium, Saikei, or miniature Bonsai arrangements as well. Small accessories may be used to accent the arrangement.
DIVISION 202 — ANNUALS AND PERENNIALS
2004. Dahlias -any variety 1- 3 blooms
2005. Gladiolus — any variety 1- 2 spikes
2006. Marigolds — any variety 1- 3 blooms
2007. Zinnias — any variety 1- 3 blooms
2008. Anything from A to Z may include any variety 1 — 3 blooms, spikes or sprays
DIVISION 203 — ROSES
2009. Miniature — any variety 1- 3 blooms
2010. Old Garden — any historic or heritage rose 1 -3 blooms
2011. Provence, Cabbage, or Moss Rose 1- 3 blooms
2012. Hybrids — any variety 1- 3 blooms or 1 spray
2013. Climbing and Ramblers any variety 1- 2 sprays
DIVISION 204 — EXOTIC AND UNUSUAL
Plants not normally found in our area, including water plants.
2014. Foliage plants — any variety 1- 3 leaves or stalks
2015. House plants — any variety
2016. Cacti and Succulents — any variety, may either be cut or potted
DIVISION 205 — HERBS AND SPICES
2017. Culinary- any variety 1- 3 stems or potted 6” or under.
2018. Medicinal- any variety 1-3 stems or potted 6” and under 2019. Sacred- any variety 1-3 stems or potted 6” or under.
DIVISION 206 — IDAHO
Must be an Idaho Native and provide photo of where it was grown if the entry is not potted.
2020. Any Variety — Entry can be cut arrangement of one or more native plants or potted 8” and under.
DIVISION 207 — JUNIOR FLOWERS
DIVISION 208 — POLLINATORS
300 — HOME ARTS
Departmental Rules:
1.Articles exhibited in Gem/Boise County Fair in previous years will not be eligible for competition
2. All articles must be completed and clean.
3. All items must be made by the exhibitor within the past 3 years.
4. Only 2 articles per category will be accepted.
5. Any Item entered that cannot be classified in an established class will be entered under miscellaneous class and judged based on individual merit.
DIVISION 301 — CROCHET
2021. Clothing
2022. Home Deco
2023. Other- please describe
DIVISION 302 — EMBROIDERY
2024. Hand
2025 Liquid
2026. Machine
2027. Other -please describe
DIVISION 303 — KNITTING
2028. Home Decor
2029. Clothing
2030. Hand
2031. Machine
2032. Other- please describe
DIVISION 304 — QUILTS
2033. Pieced (hand, machine, tied)
2034. Applique (hand, machine, tied)
2035. Embroidered (hand, machine, tied)
DIVISION 305 — SEWING
2036. Clothing
2037. Home Décor
2038. Other- please describe
DIVISION 306 — JUNIORS
400 — CULINARY ARTS
Departmental Rules:
1. Food entries need to be on a sturdy disposable plate in a clear plastic bag. Bag must be sealed with Ziploc or twist tie.
2. Candies/Cookies: 3 candies or 3 cookies; up to 3” in size.
3. One-half cake plus one piece is required
4. Pies: exhibited in a disposable pan, also covered with a plastic bag. Bag must be sealed with zip lock or twist tie. (3/4 of pie will be returned to you at entry time)
5. Bread/rolls (no mini-loaves, loaf of bread), no purchased frozen bread please.
6. Canned goods require a label on the side with: Product name, processing method (boiling water canner or pressure canner) & time; altitude, date canned and type of pack (raw or hot packed). Must have been processed within the last 12 months in a sealed standard canning jar, with a new lid and ring. No paraffin seals.
7. All canning entries should be clean, free of dust & stickiness. Rings should be easy to remove and free of dust. Items not properly sealed will be disqualified.
DIVISION 401 – BREAD MACHINE SPECIALTIES
2045. Sourdough bread
2046. Sweet bread
2047. 100 % Whole wheat
2048. White bread
2049. Other: please describe
DIVISION 402 – QUICK BREADS
2050. Banana nut bread
2051. Biscuits; baking powder
2052. Coffee cake
2053. Corn bread
2054. Cranberry bread
2055. Date bread
2056. Muffins
2057. Pumpkin bread
2058. Zucchini bread
2059. Other; please describe
DIVISION 403 – YEAST BREAD
2060. Coffee Cake
2061. Rolls
2062. Sweet Rolls
2063. Sourdough bread
2064. 100% whole wheat bread
2065. White bread
2066. Other; please describe
DIVISION 404 – MICROWAVE INNOVATIONS
2067. Cake, any
2068. Candy, any
2069. Cookie, any
2070. Pie, any
2071. Other; please describe
DIVISION 405 – CAKES
2072. Angel Food
2073. Applesauce
2074. Bundt
2075. Carrot
2076. Chiffon
2077. Chocolate cake contest
2078. Cupcakes
2079. Fruit
2080. Marble
2081. Pound
2082. Pumpkin
2083. Spice
2084. Sponge
2085. Other, please describe
DIVISION 406 — LAYER CAKES
2086. Carrot
2087. Chocolate
2088. Coconut
2089. Devils food
2090. German Chocolate
2091. Marble
2092. Spice
2093. White
2094. Yellow
2095. Other; please specify
DIVISION 407 – DECORATED EXHIBITS
Entries will be judged on decorating only, non-edible exhibits are acceptable.
2096. Cupcakes – 4 for each entry
2097. Birthday
2098. Cookies
2099. Gingerbread House
2100. Holiday
2101. Wedding
2102. Theme
DIVISION 408 – CANDY
2103. Caramel
2104. Fudge
2105. Hard Candy
2106. Mints
2107. Nut Brittle
2108. Toffee
2109. Other; please describe
DIVISION 409 – COOKIES
2110. Bar
2111. Brownies
2112. Chocolate Chip
2113. Coconut
2114. Drop
2115. Filled
2116. Gingersnaps
2117. Oatmeal
2118. Peanut Butter
2119. Rolled and cut
2120. Refrigerator: rolled and sliced
2121. Sugar
2122. Other: please describe
DIVISION 410 – PIES
Pies will be judged on: Pastry- 50%; General Appearance — 15%; Texture — tender flaky, not soggy or doughy 15%; Flavor — 20%. Filling is judged on General Appearance — 25%; Flavor 50%; Consistency 25% (filling should not be runny)
2123. Apple
2124. Berry
2125. Cherry sweet
2126. Cobblers, fruit
2127. Mince
2128. Peach
2129. Pecan
2130. Pumpkin
2131. Other; Please specify
2132. Blackberry
2133. Butter — any; please describe
2134. Cherry sour
2135. Grape
2136. Huckleberry
DIVISION 411- JAMS
(Standard glass, pint or 1/2 pint)
2137. Apricot
2138. Apricot-pineapple
2139. Blackberry
2140. Butter — any; please describe
2141. Cherry
2142. Grape
2143. Huckleberry
2144. Peach
2145. Plum
2146. Raspberry
2147. Strawberry
2148. Strawberry-Rhubarb
2149. Marmalades
2150. Preserves
2151. Other, please describe
DIVISION 412 — JELLIES (Standard glass, pint or 1/2 pint)
2152. Apple
2153. Blackberry
2154. Cherry
2155. Grape
2156. Peach
2157. Plum
2158. Raspberry
2159. Strawberry
2160. Other; please describe
2161. Fruit Syrups
DIVISION 413 — PICKLES, RELISHES, VEGETABLES SAUCES, MEAT SAUCES, OTHER SAUCES
(Standard glass, pint or 1/2 pint)
2162. Pickled Asparagus
2163. Bread & Butter Pickles
2164. Pickled Beets
2165. Dill Pickles (spears, chunks, etc.)
2166. Dill pickles (whole)
2167. Mustard Pickles
2168. Sweet pickles cut (spears, chunks, etc.)
2169. Sweet pickles (whole)
2170. Mixed sweet pickles
2171. Watermelon pickles
2172. Pickled Hot Peppers
2173. Other pickles
2174. Relish
2175. Sauerkraut
2176. Chili Sauce
2177. Ketchup
2178. Salsa
2179. Other sauce (with meat)
2180. Other sauce (without meat)
2181. Chutney
DIVISION 414 — CANNED FRUIT
(Standard glass, quart or pint)
2182. Apples
2183. Apple Sauce
2184. Apricots
2185. Blackberries
2186. Cherry, sweet
2187. Cherry, pie
2188. Huckleberries
2189. Peaches
2190. Pears
2191. Plums
2192. Prunes
2193. Raspberries
2194. Spiced fruits
2195. Other, please describe
DIVISION 415 — CANNED VEGETABLES
(Standard glass, quart or pint)
2196. Asparagus
2197. Beans, wax or green
2198. Beets
2199. Carrots
2200. Corn
2201. Mixed Vegetables
2202. Peas
2203. Tomatoes
2204. Other, please describe
DIVISION 416 — CANNED MEATS
(Standard glass, quart or pint)
2205. Beef
2206. Chicken
2207. Fish
2208. Venison
2209. Other, please describe
2210. Soup w/meat
DIVISION 417 – JUICES
(Standard glass, quart or pint)
2211. Apple
2212. Cherry
2213. Grape
2214. Prune
2215. Tomato
2216. Other; please describe.
DIVISION 418 — JUNIOR CULINARY ARTS
500 — FINE ARTS
Departmental Rules:
1. Entries must be the work of the exhibitor.
2. The management will not be responsible for breakage or loss or damage.
3. The name of the exhibitor must be attached to the back of each entry.
4. Professional entries cannot advertise or be placed with contact information. If you would like to display your artwork for sale you may purchase a vendor booth at the cost of $100.
5. Entries in this department are limited to residents of Gem/Boise County. Exhibitors of all ages are welcome!
6. Schools – All Gem and Boise county teachers are invited. Classes may make collective projects on poster board. Be sure to include School’s name, Teacher’s name and Class on the front.
7. All entries will be judged fairly on their own abilities. Professionals will be judged separately. Exhibitors will be responsible for entering and picking up work. They will be responsible for completing entry blanks and specifying media used.
8.PROPER hangers MUST be used for displaying work.
DIVISION 501 — PAINTING DIVISION MEDIAS USED
Acrylic, oil, watercolor, pen ink, char-coal, pastels, crayon, markers. Etchings on metal and glass must NOT be decal or chemical ONLY. Saw blades, cans, shovels,etc. are categorized separately. Tole will also be judged separately.
2217. Oil
2218. Acrylic
2219. Watercolor
2220. Pen & Ink
2221. Charcoal
2222. Pastels
2223. Crayons
2224. Markers
2225. Other please describe
DIVISION 502 — CERAMICS
2226. Glaze
2227. Underglaze
2228. Over glaze
2229. Greenware add-on-cutouts
2230. Non-Fired
2231. Porcelain
2232. Stoneware
2233. China Painting
2234. Plaster
2235. Other lease describe
DIVISION 503 — GLASS
2236. Stained Glass
2237. Slumped
2238. Sagged
2239. Etched
2240. Fused
2241. Other please describe
DIVISION 504 — POTTERY
2242. Wheel Thrown
2243. Pinch
2244. Slab
2245. Hand Modeled
2246. Other please describe
DIVISION 505 — DECORATIVE PAINTING
2247. Tole/Folk Art
2248. Painted Saw Blades, Cans, Shovels
2249. Gourds
2250. Other please describe
DIVISION 506 — JUNIOR FINE ART
600 — CRAFTS
601 — HOLIDAY DIVISION
602 — WOOD
2257. Carving
2258. Turning
2259. Furniture
2260. Bird Houses
2261. Doll Houses
2262. Other- please describe
DIVISION 603 — JEWELRY
2264. Necklaces/Bracelets
2266. Rings
2267. Brooch
2268. Other- please describe
DIVISION 604 — LEATHER
2269. Tack
2270. Purses, Wallets & Belts
2271. Other- please describe
DIVISION 605 — METAL
2272. Sculpture
2273. Wire
2274. Etched
2275. Other- please describe
DIVISION 606 — PAPER CRAFT
2276. Cards
2277. Scrapbook
2278. Origami
2279. Other- please describe
DIVISION 607 — SPORTSMAN
2280. Fishing Rods
2281. Hand Tied Flies
2282. Decoys
2283. Taxidermy
2284. Other- please describe
DIVISION 609 — OTHER MEDIA
2285. Instruments
2286. Decoupage
2287. Restoration projects
2288. Candles & Soap
2289. Polymer
2290. Macrame
2291. Rock Art
2292. Other- please describe
DIVISION 610 — MODEL CRAFT
2293. Custom Built Models
2294. Kit Built Models
2295. Remote Control Models
2296. Legos & KNex
2297. Pine Wood Derby Car
2298. Other- please describe
DIVISION 611 — FAIR THEME “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures”
DIVISION 612 — JUNIOR FINE ART
700 — PHOTOGRAPHY
Departmental Rules:
1.Entries must be the entrant’s own photography.
2.No maximum photo size limit and size will be criterion of judging.
3.Management will not be responsible for breakage or damage. Glass must be removed from the frames to eliminate breakage.
4. Photos must be framed or mounted (adhered to rigid back mats is very appropriate). Glass must be removed from the frames to eliminate breakage.
5.Entries are limited to residents of Gem/Boise Counties. Professional entries cannot advertise, or be placed with contact information. If you would like to display your artwork for sale you may purchase a vendor booth at the cost of $100.
6.Professional entries will be considered separately in each division. (Professional is anyone who has sold their artwork.)
DIVISION 701 — PORTRAIT/SELF-PORTRAIT
2300. Color
2301. Black and White
DIVISION 702 — FLOWERS
2302. Color
2303. Black and White
DIVISION 703 — LANDSCAPE
2304. Color
2305. Black and White
DIVISION 704 — ACTION
2306. Color
2307. Black and White
DIVISION 705 — STILL LIFE
2308. Color
2309. Black and White
DIVISION 706 — THEME “Where Traditions Have Become Treasures”
2310. Color
2311. Black and White
DIVISION 707 — WILD LIFE
2312. Color
2313. Black and White
DIVISION 708 — PETS
2314. Color
2315. Black and White
DIVISION 709 — OTHER
2316. Color
2317. Black and White
DIVISION 710 – JUNIOR DIVISION PHOTO