The Parkside Market has only been open since January 2022, but it is already being hailed as serving up some of the most delicious sandwiches in downtown. Located at the plaza next to Cherie Buckner-Webb Park, it's also a great place to grab a snack and spend some time outside. Owner Zack McAllister and Chef Colin Ling are a great match; they each bring what's needed to make a small business like this one thrive.
"People come in and think, I must be a foodie," said McAllister, "but I eat more for energy. What really inspired me was the location — I used to work in real estate. Sometimes I see certain places and their potential and I knew this was a great spot … and Colin is such a great food guy, it works really well."
Parkside Market doesn't just have sandwiches. The shop also carries wine, beer, charcuterie, fancy food items — and is going to start hosting small events in the future.
The sandwiches are seasonally inspired and are actually what they claim to be: artisan. McAllister said their biggest seller is the turkey and ham sandwich — but he sells a little bit of everything.
All of the condiments are made in house. Parkside uses Acme Bakery and they also have gluten-free options. People can also order charcuterie plates and Parkside's spin on them is that they're offered in different sizes. People can order a single, bronze, silver or gold size, ranging from $8 to $50.
There's also a grab and go section with salads, wraps, vegan wraps and toast. The sandwiches are really the piece de resistance. The beef dip comes with pepperoncinis and a hearty meatball marinara. And, if meats aren't for you, don't worry, Parkside also has vegetarian and vegan options. For instance, the Romesco Vegan has artichoke spread, potato, roasted zucchini and squash, Romesco sauce and arugula. The market also carries wines that pair specifically with the flavor combinations of the sandwiches.
For those who are just looking to nosh on a snack, Parkside also has some options in that area. Their stocked shelves and refrigerators are full of drinks and snacks, like a spreadable chorizo, pickles — and more artisan condiments than you knew existed. The market also has everything you would need to make your own picnic, including baskets, cheeseboard accessories and cutting board sets.
McAllister said the goal is to expand into a more nighttime operation. They plan on having dinner options soon.
"We're going to be a dinner destination," said McAllister. … "We're going to start serving amazing dinner sandwiches, not at all like lunch. These are really upscale flavor combinations and wine pairings. For instance, we'll have a braised lamb sandwich with Moroccan carrot spread."
Parkside is also looking to host events and become more than just a good people watching place. McAllister said he's looking into movie night options, different music ideas and more.