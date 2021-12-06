BOISE — Protect Idaho Kids Foundation, a local nonprofit organization, will be collecting and distributing "Baskets of Gratitude," or baskets filled with snacks for health care workers in Boise.
The organization will collect donations from the public and companies on Sunday, Dec. 12, and Monday, Dec. 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boise Train Depot.
“With enough response from the public and company donations, we can offer tasty food items to all those who are doing such a remarkable job serving others,” the release said. “The health workers will be able to enjoy the treats over the holidays at the hospitals or take them home to share with their families."
People can donate factory-sealed, nonperishable items such as candy, crackers, and gum, according to the organization’s website, which includes a list of suggestions. Unwrapped fruit is also permitted, the release said, and cards offering words of encouragement to workers are welcome, said Bruce Wingate, founder of Protect Idaho Kids.
On Monday, Dec. 14, the baskets will be presented to workers at St. Luke’s Boise, Saint Alphonsus Boise, and the Veteran’s home and hospital in Boise, the release said. Hospitals will also be presented with a large card with a message from Gov. Brad Little, and signed by Boise Mayor Lauren McClean, Wingate said.
Last year's event allowed the organization to present 500 baskets, and they hope to present even more this year, Wingate said.
As appreciated as the snacks are, it's telling health care workers "thank you" that's really important, Wingate said.
"My hope is that it will give them a good feeling to know that people have donated things for them and every bite they take can be a thank you from the public for all that they're doing."
