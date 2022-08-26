Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer.
“You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on Twitter Friday. “Nobody can get you in early, help you jump in line, or guarantee eligibility. Anybody who says they can or tries to charge you is a scammer.”
Within two days of Biden’s announcement of the new program on Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission Friday morning that scammers had glommed onto it. The FTC sent out a “Consumer Alert” headed, “Did you hear about the student loan announcements? Scammers did, too.”
Wasden advised Idahoans to ignore any such solicitations, and encouraged them to report them to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and also notify his office’s Consumer Protection Unit by filling out a consumer complaint form at the Attorney General’s website, ag.idaho.gov.
The Biden-Harris Administration’s new Student Debt Relief Plan will forgive student loan debt of up to $20,000 for those who qualified for and received Pell Grants, and up to $10,000 for those who did not, if their income is less than $125,000 a year for an individual or $250,000 for households.