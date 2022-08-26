Lawrence Wasden 2022 handout photo from campaign (copy)

Lawrence Wasden

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden is warning Idahoans that anyone contacting them about President Biden’s newly announced loan forgiveness program is likely a scammer.

“You don’t need to do anything or pay anyone to sign up for the new Student Debt Relief Plan,” Wasden said on Twitter Friday. “Nobody can get you in early, help you jump in line, or guarantee eligibility. Anybody who says they can or tries to charge you is a scammer.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments