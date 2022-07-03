With much of the evening entertainment not starting until Wednesday, July 27, many people miss the first couple of days of the Fair. Particularly the Horse events that actually bring riders and their horses to the Gem County Fairgrounds July 23 through July 26.
Over the four days the horses and their riders are put through a number of paces and exercises to satisfy various aspects of a 4-H Horse project.
The goals of the 4-H Horse project are to meet six basic objectives:
1. Learn to know and select a good saddle horse.
2. Learn to care for horses properly.
3. Learn to ride.
4. Learn to train and handle horses.
5. Acquire a broad equine knowledge base.
6. Enjoy a healthy outdoor recreational activity.
A horse project does not require an investment in a thoroughbred. The project can entail any horse, pony, mule or donkey which you may ride, drive or train.
There are various activities youth can choose to participate in with their animal. They must show their animal to exhibit that they have met the six objectives above.
The tantamount activity is Showmanship.
“The purpose of showmanship is to teach courtesy, good grooming, poise, confidence and how to fit, train and handle your horse,” says Horse Superintendent Toni Judy. “Showmanship is a demonstration of the members ability to show the animal to its best advantage at halter. The animals conformation is not considered. Your horse should be well groomed, clean and clipped. The horse should be well trained to the required routine and well mannered. That means it stands quietly and alertly while in class.”
Showmanship is the only class that is required for any horse kid to be considered to have completed their project according to Judy. “The other classes are just fun and the awards are great,” she said. “Of course they all have to keep good records, as well.”
Among the additional classes that are available and staged during the Fair are English equitation, Western equitation, trail, dressage, driving and jumping. Western gaming events include barrels, figure eight steak race, key race, pole bending and flag races.
In addition to showing your horse, you may take part in judging, hippology, horse bowl, presentations and public speaking contests. Some members may wish to participate in clubs that mostly do pleasure riding, trail riding, or horse camping.
Regardless of the activities horse and rider will be participating in at the Gem/Boise Fair, they start early. On Saturday, July 23 there will be one-on-one interviews and presentations in the Sand Arena beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday will be a full day beginning at 7:30 a.m. with Showmanship and three versions of Equitation before lunch. More versions of equitation, horsemanship, western riding and reining will fill the afternoon.
Tuesday will be for games — figure eights, pole bending, barrels, flags and root beer bloats before concluding in the early afternoon.
Horse events are held prior to the commencement of the other animal venues which check in Tuesday evening. Housing the horses and all the other animals at the same time becomes problematic and since the Horse Project utilizes the grandstand arena for many of its exercises, they complete before the arena is reconditioned for the grandstand events coming Wednesday through Saturday.
First out of the gates but first home to their paddocks as well.