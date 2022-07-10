Dave Dietz has been “messing” with home brewing for nearly a decade. That messing around has evolved into a passion to the point that Dave and his wife Amanda have made the big dive — opening a microbrewery in the heart of Emmett’s Downtown Historic District.
After months of remodeling a space, installation of brewing equipment and determining exactly which brews they want to feature first, the couple opened Black Canyon Brewery on Wednesday with lots of fanfare and a few butterflies.
“It has been a long time coming, it seems,” said brewmaster Dave. “And yet it also seems like its come together rather quickly.”
Coming together is a theme that BCB is all about. Not only bringing their family together in this endeavor, they are reaching out to the local community to make their handcrafted brews a collaborative effort.
“I had really only brewed in small amounts — five gallons at most at a time,” said Dietz. “These 150 gallon stainless steel vats have been a real learning experience but a real hoot.”
Part of that experience has been in sourcing ingredients locally for the variety of microbrews currently being offered — and in future planned offerings. Dietz has reached out to Water Wheel Farms for some of the ingredients he has incorporated in one of his pale ales. He sees seasonal fruit being a trademark for new brews.
Seven different vats have been installed in the back of the brewery building at 118 N. Washington for Dave to create with. In the front, Amanda and their staff are bringing a whole new community experience as well.
“We are your small town brewpub showcasing hand crafted beer made with local & sometimes unique ingredients, & a whole lot of love,” says Amanda.
And that means they will be more than pouring from the tap. They are including a lite menu that will be fresh and new to Emmett. That menu is the result of a collaboration with Ryan McMinn and his wife Anna from Newstead Farm & Market.
“Together we hope to continuously present a variety of tasty appetizers and shareable plates, as well as a unique BRUNCH experience to spice up your Sundays,” said Amanda.
That’s right. They are going to be open more than just evening hours. Wednesday through Saturday they currently plan to open at noon and stay open until 10 p.m. Sunday they are bringing brunch to Emmett — serving from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. This fall, Sundays will be featuring NFL Sunday Ticket on the big screen televisions.
The Dietz’s envision their creation becoming a real community gathering place. In addition to a changing flight of microbrews, innovative light menus weekdays and heartier Sunday brunch, they plan to offer a wide variety of entertainment. More than just sports on the big screens — perhaps Trivia nights, live music, and if enough interest you might even see karaoke making an appearance once in a while.
The entertainment part of the menu is going to evolve with the seasons and with community interest. This is going to be a very eclectic new establishment, one that will likely suit a lot of tastes. Just like the fresh brewed creations Dave is cooking up, and menu surprises the Dietz and McMinn’s collaborate on.