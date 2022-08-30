Kurt Liebich

State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich leads the Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 board meeting.

 Kyle Pfannenstiel/Idaho Education News

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 26 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments