...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich leads the Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 board meeting.
Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week.
Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong Families, Strong Students program administered in 2020 by the state in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible families may tap into the new round of funding to buy education-related items from an online marketplace, from computer hardware and software and instructional materials to tutoring services.
“We know that there are thousands of students throughout our state who experienced learning loss as a result of the pandemic disruption,” Board President Kurt Liebich said.
The program provides $1,000 per student and up to $3,000 per family. K-12 students attending public schools, private schools or homeschools are all eligible.
Grants will be prioritized for households earning $60,000 per year or less, then for households earning up to $75,000 per year. If funds are still available, the program will then be available to all other eligible families.
The state will contract with Primary Class, Inc. to create the a grant application portal and the online marketplace, the State Board said. Under that agreement’s terms, the application portal will launch within 30 days, making the process available to parents around mid-September.