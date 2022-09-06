Yannarella

Kuna freshman Jamison Yannarella is pictured here during an interview with KTVB.

 Screenshot//KTVB.com

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published on Sept. 4 at KTVB.com.

Last week, Kuna resident Kelly Miller posted a video on TikTok about a Kuna High School football player who did a good deed, and it went viral.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments