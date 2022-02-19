Inflation, Computer Chip Shortages Jack Up Used, New Car Prices

The inflation challenge is real. Just ask anyone trying to buy a used or new car.
Used car prices are up 40.5% compared to a year ago while new car prices are up 12.2%, according to the latest inflation numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The rise in car prices on dealership lots outpace already worrisome inflation in the overall economy. "Used cars' inflation is the highest," said Mohammad Ali, an economist at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
BLS reported overall prices are up 7.5% in January compared to a year ago. Energy costs are up 27% while food prices are up 7%, according to the economic agency. Last year, the U.S. economy posted a 7% inflation rate — the highest since 1982.
Bill Sepic, president of the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association, said higher prices for used cars stem from lower supplies of new cars because manufacturers and supplies ratcheted down computer chips and other production levels at the start of the pandemic and they have struggled to keep up with demand since.
“That was an incorrect assumption. Cars still ended up being sold,” said Sepic, whose group has 500 members. “That was a miscalculation with the chips.”
Sepic said computer chip productions for the auto industry could get back to meeting market needs by the end of the year.
The lack of new cars reduced dealer inventories prompting consumers to turn buying attention to used cars, but concerns about jobs and finances during the pandemic prompted many households to hold onto their existing vehicles.
Ali said supply challenges extend to auto parts and overall production and, like other parts of the economy, the automotive sector has to deal with high worker turnover rates.
“The new cars are not coming and the parts are also not coming,” Ali said. “Labor turnover has impacted the automobile industry as well.”
A record 47.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in 2021 and there were 9.9 million private sector job openings to the end the year — including 856,000 in manufacturing and 580,000 in supply chain sectors such as trucking and logistics, according to BLS. Shortages of truck drivers and port workers also hinder automotive supply chains.
Worker shortages and high quit rates cut into productivity and force employers to offer better pay and benefits. Those also push up prices — including for cars — while consumers have kept up their spending including through COVID relief payments. Sepic said car dealerships were deemed essential and never shut down during the pandemic.
“As consumers, we are still demanding cars. Demand did not go down,” Ali said.
The supply and inflation challenges for cars are cutting across makes, models and regions, according to industry experts.
“It’s across the board and speaking with my peers, it is across the country as well,” Sepic said.
He said car dealerships are left with a quandary of how much inventory to bring in with lack of visibility about prices and supply chains. The Federal Reserve is also expected to raise interest rates multiple times this year to help curb inflation. That will impact financing for cars and other loans.
“Some dealers are willing to go out and pay the current prices and load their lots and other dealers are not willing to take the risk when they are looking in the future and whether prices are going to gradually go down or if they are going to go off a cliff.”