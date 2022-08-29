...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat wave will bring record temperatures
through early September. Temperatures will be about 20 degrees
above the normal temperatures for this time of year.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, a prominent business lobbying group, has released the following statement on the upcoming special session of the Legislature on Thursday:
"The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry (IACI) and employers around Idaho are thrilled with the bold Leadership from Governor Brad Little and Idaho Legislators in taking action to help struggling Idahoans deal with ever-rising costs of goods and services and achieve long-term goals to improve Idaho’s students to be better prepared to enter the workforce.
"In the legislation to be proposed at the special session is a tax rebate of 500 million dollars with a minimum of $300 and up to 10% of personal income tax that will start hitting Idahoan’s accounts within a month or two. This is to help directly combat and offset some of the inflationary costs that are burdening Idaho families across the state. IACI Chairman, Jeff Malmen said “This is the shot in the arm that our families, neighbors, and friends need to succeed in these rough economic times. This will not only help people make ends meet but will be a direct boost to Idaho businesses and local economies around the state.”
"In addition, the long-desired goal of making Idaho the most competitive place to do business will get another boost by reducing the income tax rate for both personal and corporate income to 5.8%. This is an important milestone in the effort to finally get a tax rate that is flatter and fairer and below 6%. Congratulations and thank you to all who have worked so hard to get here. This is progress.
"Probably one of the biggest victories will be setting aside the largest investment in Idaho’s history into our education system. Important infusions of money to assist districts in hiring experienced teachers to help our kids succeed and making sure we are preparing our students to move on to higher education and enter a competitive global economy. IACI President, Alex LaBeau stated on this boost to schools “We’re thrilled to see this. An investment in the students of Idaho today is a direct investment into the future workforce, entrepreneurs, and employers of Idaho’s future. To see a 75% increase in education funding since Gov. Little has taken office shows that his administration intimately knows the importance of this and kept his promise to act on this. We are glad to see this action by our elected officials and will do everything we can as an association representing over 50% of Idaho’s workforce to support it.”
"The bill helps Idahoans with rising costs and gives our children a chance to stay in Idaho by increasing job readiness, skill building, and opportunity. This bill represents visionary leadership on behalf of the Governor and Idaho Legislature and has the full support of IACI and our member employers. In a vote taken by all IACI membership in the association’s legislative committee, support for this proposed legislation passed unanimously."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.