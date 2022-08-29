Idaho Capitol dome
BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, a prominent business lobbying group, has released the following statement on the upcoming special session of the Legislature on Thursday:

"The Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry (IACI) and employers around Idaho are thrilled with the bold Leadership from Governor Brad Little and Idaho Legislators in taking action to help struggling Idahoans deal with ever-rising costs of goods and services and achieve long-term goals to improve Idaho’s students to be better prepared to enter the workforce.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments