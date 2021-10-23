West Valley Medical Center welcomes new CFO
CALDWELL— West Valley Medical Center CEO Betsy Hunsicker announced the appointment of Nathan Tindall as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of the hospital. Nathan comes to West Valley from another HCA Healthcare hospital, Mission Health, in Asheville, North Carolina, where he served as Associate CFO for the nearly three years. Prior to that, he was controller at two different HCA Healthcare hospitals, Portsmouth Hospital and Parkland Medical Center, both in New Hampshire.
“I am confident that Nathan’s past experience will set him up for success here at West Valley. He came highly recommended from his facilities and we are very fortunate to have his expertise as we continue to grow in the future,” said Betsy Hunsicker, chief executive officer at West Valley Medical Center.
“It is definitely a unique time to be joining a team, but what I’ve seen in my short time here at West Valley Medical Center is compassionate care from a very tight knit team. I’m thrilled to be joining these seasoned colleagues who are personally committed to the mission of this hospital to care for and improve human lives. There’s a lot of excitement and energy in the growing Treasure Valley and I look forward to being a part of it,” said Nathan Tindall, chief financial officer at West Valley Medical Center.
Nathan, his wife Julia, his two children and his posse of rescue animals are excited to explore Idaho mountains, the hiking, the skiing and everything else the area has to offer.
D.L. Evans in Fruitland gets new commercial loan officer
Jennifer Hollis has joined the D.L. Evans bank as a Commercial Loan Officer at the Fruitland branch.
Hollis entered the banking business in 2004 and comes to D.L. Evans Bank with 17 years of experience. She earned her Associates of Science while attending Treasure Valley Community College. She has enjoyed the community while being involved with Snake River Business Builders, St. Luke’s Fruitland Community Council and being a Resource Parent for the State of Idaho. She is very family oriented and has a strong dedication to the development and preservation of our small businesses and agricultural areas.
She looks forward to building and expanding the personal and business banking relationships she has developed in the Fruitland area and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the Fruitland branch.
Larry H. Miller Subaru technician takes first place in national competition
Boise native Tau Jeppesen, a Senior Master Service Technician at Larry H. Miller Subaru in Boise, took home first place at the 2021 Subaru American National Technician Competition.
To win, he participated and excelled in a series of competitions testing technicians’ troubleshooting abilities, product knowledge, tech expertise and hands-on skills. As the winner, he’ll receive a cash prize of $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to Japan to compete in the Subaru World Technical Competition representing the United States.
He has been a technician in Boise for seven years and in his spare time, enjoys restoring old cars and getting outdoors.