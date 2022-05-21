BOISE — Although the Cycle for Independence is a major fundraiser that benefits Idaho’s blind community, it also serves another important purpose.
"This is important for us raising money, but also we like having 400 sighted people see blind and visually impaired people doing all the jobs,” Alan Schneider, the event chairperson, said. "There’s a blind person every water stop. There will be blind people in the serving line.”
The annual bicycle ride is held by the Treasure Valley chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of Idaho, and all of the proceeds from the event go toward helping blind and visually impaired people live more independently. Although it hasn’t been held in-person for the past two years due to the pandemic, the ride returned on Saturday for its 24th year.
Around 340 participated in this year's event, which involved the choice of the three distances — the “metric century, which is 100 kilometers or around 62 miles; 25 miles, and 10 miles. Riders, both sighted and visually impaired on tandem bikes with a sighted “captain,” took off and ended at Riverglen Junior High in Boise.
The ride usually raises around $18,000, Schneider said. He said there used to be a handful of similar charity rides in the valley, but this is one of the only ones that has survived. The issue is usually a lack of volunteers, he said.
Volunteer Coordinator Ramona Walhof said that there was a major concern about finding enough support to hold the event after the two year-hiatus. However, she was able to round up enough people to put it on, she said.
Walhof has been involved with the event since its beginning in 1998, both as a rider and one of its organizers.
“It’s grown and grown and changed and changed,” she said.
The first year, about 30 riders participated, Walhof said, and everyone went 30 miles, including herself.
“I rode, I just about killed myself,” she laughed, saying it was a bad bike seat that nearly did her in.
Walhof got involved because of her participation in the local chapter of the National Federation of the Blind. The organization does work such as providing scholarships for blind college students, providing assistance to seniors who lose their sight late in life, and advocating for more accessibility both at the local and national level.
The Cycle for Independence helps support all of these programs.
“This is a big event, a wonderful event,” Walfhof said. “It really helps us do what we do much better.”
Although she didn't participate this year, Walholf said, she now has a new, more comfortable recumbent tandem bike she hopes to take out on the ride again. Her favorite distance is the 25-mile option.
“I’m not done yet,” she said, “I’m only 78.”