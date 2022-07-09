While the assessed property values in Gem County for 2022 will still be a record, they will be about $46 million less than originally announced in June. Each year the assessments are subject to review and appeals from property owners before they become certified and forwarded to the County Treasurer’s office where they will be matched with governmental budgets to determination tax assessments that will be delivered in November.
According to Gem County Assessor Hollie Ann Strang, “the final 2022 assessed value is $3,482,077,053. The assessed value went down $46,275,742 from the preliminary 2022 assessed value.”
Strang pointed out that the checks and balances in place each year made a significant impact this year.
“About half of our adjustments were made because of a land influence that had been inadvertently added to a new subdivision,” Strang said. “The other half can be attributed to property owners calling in with property issues of which our office was not previously made aware.”
Assessments are made each year in accordance to Idaho State Code requiring counties to assess based on current marketplace values. Counties that fail to meet a narrow margin of full market value can have their valuations rejected by the State and the State will then set the valuations without the same opportunities for property owners to appeal assessments.
The total certified assessed values for 2022 are still nearly $1 billion more than 2021 certified assessed value of $2,492,269,109. That is nearly a 40 percent increase in total value — not all of that coming from raised assessments. A portion of that comes from new construction and property splits that came on the books in 2021.