BOISE — Those who have traveled by bicycle in the Treasure Valley are probably all too aware of the scourge of puncture vine – otherwise known as goatheads. Yet thousands of cyclists gathered at Cecil D. Andrus Park on Saturday for a festival named for the noxious weed.
The fifth annual Goathead Fest returned in full force to downtown Boise as a celebration of the city's two-wheeled culture as well as a fundraiser for the Boise Bicycle Project, a nonprofit that promotes the “personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling,” according to the group’s website.
“I love to see everyone in their costumes, so many different types of bicycles, young kids, older folks, just people coming together to celebrate bicycles, and all coming together around removing goatheads in the community,” said Tim Glaza, Boise Bicycle Project development director.
In addition to a large parade past the Capitol, the festival wouldn’t be complete without the work of its “Weed Warriors” who go to regional "hotspots" and exterminate the goathead plants at the source. This work, done in partnership with the city of Boise, started on July 6, according to the event’s website.
The top “goathead getters” were awarded beer tokens, stickers and other prizes.
The weeds produce spiny burrs that have been known to puncture bike tires, get in dogs’ paws and poke barefoot feet.
Although the weed is usually associated with pain and annoyance, this festival is about the joy of riding non-motorized vehicles.
“This festival I see as important because it raises the culture of bicycling here in Boise,” Marcus Batson, a bicycle project board director, said. “It shows the people what’s possible if we get more space for riding bicycles.”
Around 5,000 people attend each year, Glaza said, and a couple thousand of them also participate in the opening parade that begins in front of the Capitol steps on Jefferson Street and goes around the block. Spectators can watch from the sidewalk as people in chicken, gorilla, alien and other costumes wheel by on bikes and skates.
The festivities continued afterwards with food and beer vendors, live music, dancing and games.
One of parade viewers, 5-year-old Kai Browning, said her favorite was a Pikachu who pedaled past.
“It’s just nice to see everybody out celebrating and happy and dressed in costumes,” Brownings’ grandmother Chris Pollitt said.
Browning and Pollitt said the girl hopes to work up to being one of the riders next year.
Batson said a highlight of the event is that it’s one of the few group rides in the area where pretty much anyone can participate.
“As long as you can ride a bike at 2 miles an hour,” Batson said, “you can join the parade.”