CALDWELL — A Nampa man could spend the next 15 years in prison for aggravated driving under the influence.
Daniel E. Dutre, 39, was sentenced Monday to a five-year fixed prison term, to be followed by 10 years indeterminate for the felony charge, according to an email from the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
According to the release, Dutre was arrested in August 2021 following a crash near the intersection of Pride Lane and Upper Pleasant Ridge Road in Canyon County. Court records show that Dutre was driving a commercial truck on Pride Lane when a vehicle occupied by four juveniles pulled into the intersection from Upper Pleasant Ridge Road, causing Dutre to collide with it.
One of the juveniles sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, the release stated. Further investigation revealed that Dutre was traveling at approximately 67 mph in a 35 mph zone and had a blood alcohol content almost twice the legal limit at the time of the crash. In addition, court records show Dutre had a previous conviction for DUI in 2009.
“This defendant was a repeat DUI offender who made a reckless decision to once again get behind the wheel while impaired,” Deputy Prosecutor Ellie Somoza said in the news release. “His actions forever changed the lives of those juveniles and their families. There is no doubt that he belongs behind bars for the protection of our community.”