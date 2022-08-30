...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Stanley Waters was booked into Ada County Jail on Monday on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery.
BOISE — An orthopedic surgeon who practices in Boise is accused of inappropriately touching "multiple" people at his clinic, and detectives want to find out if there are other victims not yet known to them.
Boise Police officers arrested Dr. Stanley Waters, 68, Monday morning on a warrant charging him with two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Waters, who lives in Eagle, was booked into the Ada County Jail. Online records indicate he was no longer in custody Tuesday.
Investigators believe there may be additional victims, and ask anyone with information to contact the Ada County Dispatch non-emergency number at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677).
Waters has been a practicing orthopedic surgeon in Boise since 1993. He opened his private practice, Americana Orthopeadics, in 2002, according to the clinic's website. The clinic is located on Americana Boulevard south of downtown Boise.
As of Monday, Waters had privileges at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. However, a spokeswoman for St. Luke's Health System said, he is not a St. Luke's employee and his practice is not operated by St. Luke's.
"St. Luke's is reviewing the situation and will take appropriate steps as necessary," public relations manager Christine Myron said in a written response to questions from KTVB.