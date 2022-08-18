Support Local Journalism


Originally published Aug. 17 on KTVB.COM.Nearly 60 people gathered in a Canyon County courtroom Wednesday to see Wyatt Cunningham, a man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery for stabbing a young woman, sentenced to 15 years in prison.

“Every time I close my eyes, I see his face,” the victim, Bailey Fanopoulos, told the court. She said she never imagined her life to look like a horror film.

