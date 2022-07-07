Garden City Police have arrested a man on numerous drug and weapons-related felony charges.
Deven Sauve, 37, of Boise was leaving a local motel on July 7 when officers attempted to stop Sauve’s vehicle for an alleged traffic violation, according to a press release. He allegedly fled the traffic stop on foot. Sauve was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit, the release states.
An inventory search of his vehicle allegedly yielded numerous illegal items including seven handguns — one of which was stolen — several boxes of ammunition, 76 grams of methamphetamine, cocaine — in rock and powder form — marijuana, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms and over $7,000 in U.S. currency.
According to the release, officers also learned Sauve was currently on parole for a previous drug trafficking charge and was therefore prohibited to possess a firearm.
Sauve was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on the following charges:
• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – Felony
• Grand Theft – Felony
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine – Felony
• Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (two counts) – Felony
• Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony
• Possession of Paraphernalia – Misdemeanor
• Resisting and Obstructing an Officer – Misdemeanor
The department has recovered more drugs year-to-date in 2022 than any of his previous 28 years with the Garden City Police, according to Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen. Allen said these drugs are often not simple possession amounts or marijuana, but trafficking amounts of hard drugs like fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Allen said that a lot of the illegal activity can be “directly tied back to” some of the local strip motels in Garden City.
“I want the narcotic dealers in the Treasure Valley and the owners of our local motels to know that we know, and we have specialized teams focusing on this issue,” Allen said. “I want everyone to understand — if you deal drugs and/or possess illegal firearms in Garden City we will find you, arrest you, and put you in prison. Drug dealers are not welcome in our city.”