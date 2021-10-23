Work in America has changed drastically over the past few years and great employers have adapted to these changes in some innovative and creative ways. This inaugural edition of the Treasure Valley's Top Workplaces features 18 local companies that deserve special recognition for their successful efforts to improve their company cultures during one of the most challenging times in recent history for any organization to maintain a positive and productive work environment.
The Idaho Press partnered with national business research firm Energage to help conduct this research so we could recognize local companies with over 35 employees as the Treasure Valley’s Top Workplaces of 2021.
Back in March, the Idaho Press put out a call for Top Workplaces nominations and received several great submissions from dozens of different business categories. Over the next several months, our partner, Energage, conducted employee surveys to determine which ones stood out from the rest using several factors.
To select the companies featured in this section, we used feedback directly from the employees of these organizations. This is not a popularity contest based on the public’s perceptions or opinions.
Running a business today is extremely challenging. As you read through this section you will recognize how each organization has adapted to the evolving needs of today’s workers.
Congratulations to the 18 local companies and their employees for being selected as one of the Treasure Valley’s Top Workplaces of 2021. You have risen to the challenge and your employees have noticed.
Matt Davison is the Publisher of the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8101 or via email at mdavison@idahopress.com