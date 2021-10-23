The genesis of Boise's early-childhood learning brand and multinational juggernaut Lovevery can be traced to an academic article about how human brains grow into intricate communication networks.
The article, titled "Current Research Findings on the Neurological Development of Infants," explained that rich connections are made throughout a child's first three years — or not. It turns out young minds do blossom more when they interact with better content.
These ideas took physical shape in the hands of Jessica Rolph, a mother and former organic baby food executive. She founded Lovevery together with her close friend's husband, veteran business-builder Roderick Morris.
The company makes a line of products designed by childhood-development experts to give young minds the right stimulation at the right time in their lives.
With Rolph as CEO and Morris as president, the company has taken off in a very big way.
The company sells direct to consumers on the internet and makes a product line just for Target. Importantly, it sells a subscription service that delivers age-appropriate goods when the child reaches certain stages, from observer to storyteller, then from problem solver to analyst.
In the span of the last six years, Lovevery has become a thriving company with offices in three continents and early-learning programs in 30 markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom and continental Europe.
Its partnership with a manufacturing center in Ningbo, China, produces high-quality toys made from sustainably harvested wood and all-organic cotton.
The company reported quadrupling in size since the start of 2020 and now has more than 200 employees, some working from home across the United States, others stationed as far away as Amsterdam and Hong Kong.
Its subscriptions grew five-fold last year, and so far in 2021 its annual recurring revenue has more than doubled year over year to reach about 200,000 active subscribers paying more than $100 million per year.
In a sense, Lovevery's biggest feat may have been to stand out in the $400 billion parenting market, where companies fight for market share offering conflicting advice to mothers and fathers who only want to do what's right for their child.
The key has been to distinguish Lovevery as a trusted resource that parents know designs its products based on holistic, scientifically verifiable principles.
Its process is intentional almost to the point of obsession. Rolph said by email that designing a new block set, for example, or a new puzzle can take the better part of a year.
The first step is to ask what is the right problem the product needs to solve and why. Then the company has conversations with parents about what their needs are and what the company can do to meet them.
There's an extensive testing and refining process that involves "play studies" with families across the country. Product developers work with Lovevery's advisory board of recognized experts in the field of childhood development.
Rolph said Lovevery makes sure to deliver its messages from a place of empathy and solidarity.
"We aren’t some kind of top-down authority," Rolph said. "We know that great parenting is a mix of intuition and reliable, timely information."
That the company's headquarters are located in Boise is no mistake. Rolph said the city has blossomed into an incredible hub where entrepreneurs want to be.
It's not just that the business community is unique or that it's supportive, though Rolph said it is those things. More than that, it's low stress — for her as a lover of the outdoors and for the ones she loves.
"It’s such a livable city," she said, "and my family loves it here."