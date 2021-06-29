This week:
Tuesday
Caldwell’s Farm To Fork Farmers Market & Tuesday on the Creek is 5–8 p.m. on Arthur Street and Seventh Avenue. This week will feature Bluegrass artists Pixie & The Partygrass Boys. Event details and full concert schedule are available at indiancreekplaza.com.
Wednesday
Capital City Public Market is 5–8 p.m. (with Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) along Garden City’s 34th Street. The market features local artisans and vendors. Visit capitalcitypublicmarket.com for more information.
Thursday
Melba Valley Farmers Market is held Thursdays in the senior center parking lot (115 Base Line Road) from 5–8 p.m. featuring produce, live plants, crafts, home-baked goods, hand-made products, food trucks and live music.
Saturday
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise, is open for tours 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information visit drycreekhistory.org or call 208-229-4006.
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
Boise Farmers Market has a walk-thru market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at 1500 Shoreline Drive. Visit theboisefarmersmarket.com and the Facebook page for more information.
Meridian Main Street Market is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays featuring local artisans and vendors, live entertainment and more. The market is set up at Meridian City Hall Plaza near the parking lot on the south side. More information is at meridianmainstreetmarket.com and on Facebook.
Nampa Farmers Market is every Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lloyd Square Park (corner of 13th and Front). Visit nampafarmersmarket.com and the Facebook page for more information.
Mark your calendars ...
Fun on the 4th will celebrate Independence Day at Indian Creek Plaza in Caldwell. There will be activities for the whole family from noon to 3 p.m., including a dunk tank, foam pit (complete with a foam cannon), vendors and more. The splash pads will be on as well, and more information is available at indiancreekplaza.com/fun-on-the-4th.
Nampa is bringing back its Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs event 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 10 in Lloyd Square Park (1350 Front St.). The event, hosted by the Nampa Dog Park Committee, is free to attend and will feature live music, beer, vendors, and, of course, food. “Proceeds support the continued development of Nampa’s Amity Dog Park as well as fund a second park,” the Facebook event states.
The 106th Snake River Stampede and Rodeo is July 20-24. Nationally recognized, the event will feature roping, bull riding, themed nights and more. Visit snakeriverstampede.com for more information.
Kuna Days is Aug. 6-7 and will feature family fun for all ages: a parade, vendors, children’s activities, live entertainment and more. Visit the Facebook page for more information.