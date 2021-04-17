Today
Kendall Ford and INSP to host drive-thru food event
Kendall Ford Meridian, with community partner International Nutritional Sustainable Partners, is hosting a farm to table drive thru event 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 250 E. Overland Road. “Feed your neighbors, feed your community,” event organizers said in an announcement. Over 1,200 USDA prepared boxes will be given, containing proteins, breads and produce.
Prohibition repeal anniversary
Canyon County Historical Society is partnering with Nampa businesses to host a special history-inspired event Saturday, April 17. “Join us for the 87th anniversary of the ‘Free Beer! party hosted by Jacob Lockman, owner of Crescent Brewery, on April 17th, 1934! On Dec. 5, 1933, the 21st Amendment was ratified by Congress, repealing the nationwide prohibition on alcohol. To celebrate the return of beer, Jacob Lockman, owner of the Crescent Brewery, located at First Street North and Ninth Avenue North, threw a huge party!”
Tickets are $40 at eventbrite.com/e/ 141864928821, and includes a catered meal by H & M Meats, a drink ticket from Crescent Brewery and an entry into a raffle). Additional drinks can be purchased on site.
Other attractions include a cornhole tournament, self-guided tours of the Nampa Train Depot, steam crane, and caboose.
Family Pet Expo to return to Expo Idaho
The 15th annual Family Pet Expo will be returning to Expo Idaho 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 17, IBL Events announced in a recent press release. The event will feature an array of pet products and services — including grooming, microchipping, vaccinations and more — and adoptable pets will be onsite. For children’s entertainment, Corbin Maxey, a nationally recognized animal expert and TV personality, will be live at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Expo Idaho is at 5610 N. Glenwood St. in Garden City, and tickets are $5-$10 at IdahoPetExpo.com. Pets are welcome, and information is available on the website. CDH guidelines and safety standards will be followed and masks are strongly encouraged. The Family Pet Expo is sponsored this year by the Idaho Humane Society, Treasure Valley Veterinary Hospital, Magic 97.9 and TDS Fiber.
The Dude Show
Calling all, well, dudes: Indian Creek Plaza is offering everything you need: gear, grooming, grub and other guy things for adventures like biking, rafting, hunting or fishing. The event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will also feature live music, beer from local breweries and food. Admission is free.
Fairy houses in the Idaho Botanical Garden
The Idaho Botanical Garden is welcoming patrons to come see it transform into an enchanted escape with its inaugural Fairy House Exhibit. Over 30 fairy houses will be built by community members and be on display throughout the garden. The exhibit will open 1 p.m. April 17, and host additional activities until 4 p.m.: live music from local up-and-comer Alyssa Grace.