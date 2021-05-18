Visit the Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market June 4-5
At the Farmhouse has announced The Farmhouse Collective’s Summer Open Market Friday, June 4 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 5 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bachman Family Ranch, 30631 Hot Springs Road in Bruneau, Idaho. The event will feature live music and food and beverages while browsing vintage and handmade goods from local vendors at this pop-up market in the meadow. The full list of hand-picked vendors and live art workshop details will be updated on the At the Farmhouse website: atthefarmhouse.com/pages/events.
Parking is available on one side of the pasture and the market is hosted on the other. Masks are not required but a personal option. Porta toilets, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer will be available onsite throughout the event. General admission is $7 for one day or $10 for both days. Tickets are available online through Eventbrite and at the gate: eventbrite.com/e/farmhouse-collective-summer-open-meadow-market-tickets-151892479495. More information is also available via Facebook.
The Idaho Botanical Garden to host Create and Connect
The Idaho Botanical Garden has organized a fundraiser event — Create and Connect — to help support the Garden’s programs and plants. Tickets include live music and performance, local food (by Horsewood Catering) and drinks to enjoy while trying out DIY kits and other projects 6–9 p.m. June 19. The event will also feature a live auction onsite and a digital auction (June 11 – 20). Picnic gear is welcome.
Jurassic Quest continues through May 23
Jurassic Quest features over 70 photorealistic dinosaurs in a drive-thru exhibit at Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd. Tickets are $49 per vehicle of eight people or less and are available now through jurassicquest.com.