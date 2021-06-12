Mark Your Calendars ...
The Duck Club will present WATCHHOUSE (featuring Mandolin Orange) Aug. 20 at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Tickets are on sale for $42 in advance and are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Ride for Man Therapy awareness
One More Day and the Ada County Coroner’s Office have partnered to launch the 2021 Suicide Shake Down Run & Rally — Introducing Man Therapy 10 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at 2310 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian. There will be live music, games and booths, food trucks and more. Registration starts at 8:45 a.m.
Today:
The Wilder Annual All Alumni Potluck Picnic will begin at noon Saturday, June 12 at Wilder Park.
Artisans for Hope is having a sale of items made by refugees every Saturday this summer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of their studio, 15th and Hays streets in Boise. Items for sale include knit scarfs, hats, handmade aprons, purses, jackets, and many other fun items. The refugees who make these items get 75% of the price.
Boise, Meridian and Nampa are hosting walkable outdoor farmers markets starting at 9 a.m and continuing into the early afternoon. Boise is at 1500 Shoreline Drive, Meridian is at City Hall Plaza in downtown, Nampa is in Lloyd Square Park near Second Street.
The Melba Valley Museum is open for the 2021 season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. This year’s featured family is Don and Lula Peck and their children.
Upcoming:
Caldwell’s Farm To Fork Farmers Market & Tuesdays on the Creek are 5–8 p.m. Tuesdays on Arthur Street and Seventh Avenue as a special extension of Indian Creek Plaza. Shop local vendors for produce, handmade goods and more. Various local music artists are scheduled through the season, and live music starts at 6 p.m. Event details and full concert schedule are available at indiancreekplaza.com.
Capital City Public Market has resumed its WEDNESDAY hours (5–8 p.m.) in addition to its Saturday hours 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Garden City’s 34th Street. The market features local artisans and vendors. Visit capitalcitypublicmarket.com for more information.