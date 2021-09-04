We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Risch names Alexander Davis September small business of the month
BOISE — U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Alexander Davis Men’s Clothing in Boise as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for September 2021. Alexander Davis Men’s Clothing will be recognized for its contribution to the Boise community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
Founded in 1891 by two-time Mayor of Boise and 11th Governor of Idaho, Moses Alexander opened a one-price clothier in downtown Boise to supply the area’s gold miners with gloves and protective equipment. The business was a quick success with its client base, but as mining operations in the Treasure Valley dwindled, Alexander Davis transitioned from selling durable workwear to everyday clothing to meet the needs of the fast-growing Boise community.
Alexander Davis is recognized as one of the oldest men’s clothing stores in the United States and will soon be celebrating 131 years of business. For over a century, their personalized service and quality attire have captivated Treasure Valley residents and enabled the business to become one of the region’s premier retailers.
Today, Alexander Davis is owned and operated by Grangeville native David Graves, a longtime employee of the store who began the process of purchasing the business with his wife Kathleen in 2006. Graves continues to build the Alexander Davis brand and burnish its reputation as a quality clothier dedicated to meeting each customer’s needs.
“Alexander Davis embodies the longstanding tradition of small business in Idaho,” said Risch. “For over 100 years, they have adapted to a constantly changing landscape to accommodate their customers and keep their doors open.”
“Congratulations to David, Kathleen, and all of the employees of Alexander Davis on being selected as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for September 2021,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”
Idaho is consistently ranked one of the best places in the country to do business. Each month, Senator Risch selects an Idaho small business that exemplifies the Idaho values of hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, and exceptional commitment to community.