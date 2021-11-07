Last month, I wrote a column explaining the massive delivery challenges the Idaho Press is facing, and unfortunately, we have not made enough progress filling our down routes to significantly improve the quality and consistency of delivery in some areas. As a result, we are going to have to make some difficult decisions to ensure we are doing all we can to get your newspaper delivered.
Some of the more rural areas across the Treasure Valley will soon see the Idaho Press delivered in their mailbox through the U.S. Postal Service. We recognize that for some readers this isn’t ideal as your daily newspaper will now show up later in the day and Sunday’s edition will be delivered on Monday.
We will certainly make every effort let you know if this change impacts you directly and hope that you are willing to adjust your reading habits accordingly. Fewer than 6% of our subscribers will be impacted by this move to mail, and it will free up several local carriers to help improve delivery across the region. Of course, you can always read the e-Edition as early as 6 a.m.
In addition to our challenges hiring delivery drivers, we are now seeing a decline in folks willing to work in our production facility and that is causing some rather significant production issues resulting in additional delays. We are adjusting some deadlines internally to allow our carriers more time for delivery to address this. We expect these earlier deadlines to be temporary with minimal impact to the local news in the Idaho Press.
If you or anybody you know is looking for work, we have several openings at the Idaho Press right now. Not only are we looking for delivery drivers and production staff, but we also have openings in our advertising sales department. Advertising sales is a great career for anyone who enjoys working with local companies to grow their business. Please contact us if any of these opportunities interest you. No experience necessary.
The Idaho Press remains deeply committed to providing the highest quality newspaper in the Treasure Valley. Today we deliver more print editions than any other newspaper company in Idaho. We believe that our subscribers still enjoy reading the print edition and we will continue to seek creative solutions to these unfortunate staffing challenges.
Your support, patience and understanding are deeply appreciated.
Matt Davison is the publisher of the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8101 or via email at mdavison@idahopress.com