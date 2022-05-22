Thank you for reading the Idaho Press. I believe that an informed community is critical to maintaining the quality of life we all enjoy here in the Treasure Valley. With your support, the Idaho Press has become the largest print newspaper in Idaho reaching over 300,000 individual readers. This represents a 40% increase in our overall audience since the beginning of our expansion into Ada County back in 2018.
As most of you know, with growth comes growing pains. Our biggest single challenge this past year has been contracting and retaining a stable newspaper delivery force. With today’s labor shortages, it has proven very difficult to find people willing to do one of the most challenging and underappreciated jobs in existence.
With over 20,000 print subscribers even if we achieve a 95% accuracy rate, that still leaves over 1,000 people without the day’s newspaper. We are seeing signs of this improving and ask for your patience if you’re one of the unlucky ones with inconsistent print delivery. Of course, as a print subscriber, you also have easy access to our digital edition online at www.idahopress.com/eedition.
The extremely high gas prices we are all paying right now has made this challenge even more difficult. To counter this unfortunate circumstance, the Idaho Press will be assessing a $1 gas surcharge in May to all subscribers. This surcharge will be passed directly to the carriers to help them offset the drastic impact that gas prices have had on their delivery expenses and thus their profitability.
You will not be invoiced separately for this charge; your subscription expiration date will simply be reduced by a day or two. If you truly do not want to support your carrier in this manner, please call the customer service team at 208-467-9252 and we will exclude you.
Thank you again for supporting our efforts to deliver the best and most complete local news coverage available in the Treasure Valley. We appreciate you.
Matt Davison is the publisher of the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8101 or via email at mdavison@idahopress.com