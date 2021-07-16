NAMPA — Mike Cutler started selling print out of his garage in 1996. Over the next 25 years, he built a successful printing business that averaged over $1 million in gross sales over the past five years, said a press release. He attempted to sell his independent printing company Custom Printing on his own for six to eight months — Minuteman Press International was able to step in to help him successfully sell the business.
History of Custom Printing
“Custom Printing was a true family business I built from the ground up,” Cutler said. “I learned the printing trade through my father, who was a line and typesetter dating back to the 1950s. After starting the business in 1996, I quickly out-grew my garage and opened my first retail location in 1998. At the time, my specialties were thermography, offset printing, and stationery (envelopes and forms). By 2006, we out-grew the original location and expanded to a 6,000-square-foot facility. Between 2006 and 2014, I completed eight acquisitions to expand my business. The companies I acquired were in the areas of large format printing and signs, lithography, trophies, and reprographics.”
In 2015, the company expanded even more, to 8,200 square feet of space to work with. “When the pandemic hit in 2020, we actually excelled and recorded our biggest sales year operating as an essential business,” said Cutler. And, “at the time of the sale, we had nine full-time employees and some part-time staff. Our 5-year average was $1.2 million in yearly sales.”
Selling the Business
By June 2020, Cutler decided that it was time to sell Custom Printing. At first, he was asking different colleagues and people he knew. However, he quickly realized that it wasn’t going to be easy.
“I tried to sell the business that I worked so hard to build for six to eight months on my own,” said Cutler. “I was also preparing to let it go at a very undervalued price as I couldn’t find the right people to buy the business and I found many of them were time-wasters and tire-kickers. On top of that, when I consulted with a business broker, they were asking me for 10% off the top of the sale, and they also wanted a percentage of my lease agreement.”
After experiencing these challenges on his own, he turned to Minuteman Press International to help sell his printing business. “One of the franchisees I knew locally in Idaho referred me to Chris Jutt, Minuteman Press International regional vice president. After our first phone call, I felt confident that Chris had the ability, drive and connections to make this dream a reality for me. … Chris took all the pressure off of me and said to focus on my successful business and he would do the rest. That is just what he did. … Chris found the perfect people to purchase my business — James and Sheryl Wisler — that will continue what I started some 25 years ago.”