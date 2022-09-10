Diaper Drive
submitted photo

It’s that time of year to support the Idaho Diaper Drive, which supports women, men and infant children in need by distributing donated diapers in Emmett and throughout the state at no cost to taxpayers. Diaper Need Awareness Week is September 26 – October 2, 2022, though diapers are needed year round and donations are gratefully accepted at any time.

Diapers are collected statewide and then delivered to the Idaho Diaper Bank central distribution center in Boise from which they are then sent to local communities on an as needed basis with no waste. Currently, Emmett has about 30-40 families that receive diaper support every year through the Women and Infant Children Assistance Program (WICAP.)

