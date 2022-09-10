...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN... Until 3 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Everyone may begin to experience health effects; members
of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
It’s that time of year to support the Idaho Diaper Drive, which supports women, men and infant children in need by distributing donated diapers in Emmett and throughout the state at no cost to taxpayers. Diaper Need Awareness Week is September 26 – October 2, 2022, though diapers are needed year round and donations are gratefully accepted at any time.
Diapers are collected statewide and then delivered to the Idaho Diaper Bank central distribution center in Boise from which they are then sent to local communities on an as needed basis with no waste. Currently, Emmett has about 30-40 families that receive diaper support every year through the Women and Infant Children Assistance Program (WICAP.)
Your support will help needy Emmett and Gem County families who request assistance through WICAP, which then places an order to the central distribution center. Emmett Kiwanis Club members then pick up the diapers, ordered by size and quantity, and delivers them to the Gem County WICAP location at 213 E. Main St, Emmett, ID 83617, each month where families can pick up their orders.
WICAP provides oversight on the program to insure that your generous donations are protected for those in need.
Drop-off locations are Albertson’s, Bi-Mart, Walgreen’s and local realtor offices.
This program is made possible by the generous donations of citizens and companies like yours.