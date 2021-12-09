BOISE — Despite around 500 trees having been delivered four days prior, the stands at Broadway Christmas Trees in Boise were already significantly thinned out on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s hard to get the trees,” owner Barry Medicine Elk said.
Treasure Valley tree sellers are facing a number of factors that contributed to fewer trees and higher prices this holiday season.
Medicine Elk said that this summer he walked the farms in Eugene, Oregon, where he gets his trees and saw the effect the heat wave had on the plants. Many were scorched by the multiple over-100 degree days, which are usually a rarity in the region, he said. The wildfires that blazed across much of the West also affected supplies this year.
Persistent droughts, which have been an ongoing issue the past few years, are also affecting many of the farms in the Pacific Northwest, where growers haven’t traditionally had to use irrigation, said Jordan Risch, owner of Jordan’s Garden Center and Seasonal Market on Cole Road.
“It’s kind of been a perfect storm over the last half a dozen years or so,” Risch said.
Additionally, Medicine Elk and Risch both said they saw prices triple this year to haul the trees to Idaho. A report released by the American Trucking Association in October estimated that the industry was short 80,000 drivers, an all-time high. High gas prices are also contributing to increased shipping costs.
All of these factors have resulted in increased prices of the evergreen trees.
Risch said he’s seen about a 10% increase for average-sized trees, but those looking for towering 14-footers or taller could see at least a 50% increase in prices this year.
Despite this, there’s a huge demand that started early. After hearing a tip from his daughter that “Thanksgiving trees” were trending, Medicine Elk decided to open up the weekend before turkey day.
He sold between 75 and 100 trees that weekend, he said. The weekend after the holiday, he sold 475. Medicine Elk orders his supply in regular installments, but said he’s been going through them quickly and he’ll probably be done after he sells out the last shipment coming in this weekend.
Risch also opened that weekend, but started receiving calls asking about the trees in early November. Something that has kept shoppers antsy is the fact that last year, nearly every holiday tree provider in the Treasure Valley sold out early, he said.
He thinks this year, people aren’t taking their chances by waiting until later in the season.
“We’ve seen a trend of people buying trees earlier and earlier,” he said. “... People in general are looking forward to celebrating early.”