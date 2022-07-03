Friday, July 22, 2022
6:30 p.m. — Pre-Fair Orientation and Clean-up, Pavilion
7:00 p.m. — Non-Animal booth clean-up and set-up Expo Building
7:00-9:00 p.m. — Booth Set up Expo Building
Saturday, July 23, 2022
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Dog Obedience/Showmanship, Expo Building
11:00 a.m. — Cat/Pocket Pet Show, Expo Building
12:00-5:00 p.m. — Booth decorating Expo Building
7:30 p.m. — Horse One-On-One Evaluations, Sand Arena
Sunday, July 24, 2022
7:30 a.m. — Showmanship and English
Monday, July 25, 2022
7:30 a.m. — 4-H Horse Exhibitor Meeting with Judge 4-H/FFA
7:45 a.m. — Pledges
8:00 a.m. — Horse show starts, Main Arena.
8:00-11:00 a.m. — Check-in of Non-Animal 4-H/FFA Exhibits, Expo Building
4:00-7:00 p.m. — Check-in of Non-Animal 4-H/FFA Exhibits, Expo Building
5:00-8:00 p.m. — Vet Check of Alpaca, llama, Rabbit, all Goats
6:00-8:00 p.m. — Weigh-in Market Goats
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
6:00-7:30 a.m. — Vet Check/Weigh-in Swine
*7:30-9:00 a.m. — Vet check/Weigh-In: Sheep
8:30 a.m. — Exhibit area closed for Judging
10:00 a.m. — Horse Games, Main Arena
*5:00 p.m. — Alpaca/Llama Showmanship/ Obstacle, pavilion
*6:30 p.m. — Pack Goat Showmanship/Quality/ Obstacle, pavilion
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
*6:30-8:30 a.m. — All Beef and Dairy Cattle vet check-in and Market Weigh-in
9:30 a.m. — Dairy Goat Showmanship/Quality, Pavilion; 4-H Dairy Goat Milking Contest immediately following
11:00 a.m. — Fashion Revue and Boxed Dessert Auction, 4-H Building
*11:30 a.m. — Cloverbud Mini-Goat Showmanship followed by Pygmy Goat Showmanship/Quality, Pavilion
1:30 p.m. — Market Goat Showmanship/Quality, Pavilion
5:00-10:00 p.m. — Exhibit area open to public, Expo Building
6:00 p.m. — Non-Animal and Special Awards Presentation, 4-H Building
7:00-10:00 p.m. — Swine show set up; Pavilion open for practice.
Thursday, July 28, 2022
8:00 a.m. — Swine Showmanship/Quality, Pavilion
3:00 p.m. — Sheep Showmanship/Quality, Pavilion
5:00-10:00 p.m. — Exhibit area open to public, Expo Building
Friday, July 29, 2022
8:00 a.m. — Dairy Cattle Showmanship/Quality, Pavilion
8:30 a.m. — Beef Cattle Showmanship/Quality, Pavilion
11:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m. — Exhibit area open to public, Expo Building
*11:00 a.m. — Rabbit Showmanship/Quality, 4-H Building
*3:00 p.m. — Poultry Showmanship/Quality, 4-H Building
4:00-6:00 p.m. — 4-H Livestock Judging Contest, Pavilion
6:30 p.m. — All Species Animal/Human Costume Contest, Pavilion
Saturday, July 30, 2022
8:00-10:00 a.m. — Livestock Buyers Breakfast
10:30 a.m. — Youth Livestock Sale, Pavilion
11:00 a.m. — 11:00 p.m. — Exhibit area open to the public, Expo Building
3:30 p.m. — Small Animal Round Robin, 4-H Building
5:00 p.m. — Large Animal Round Robin, Pavilion
*TBD p.m. — Release of non-market animals with approval from species specific Superintendent (ex. Beef superintendent must approve beef release, goat approves goat, etc.)
Sunday, July 31, 2022
NO YOUTH permitted on grounds until 8:30 a.m.
8:30 a.m. — Barns Open for Clean Up
8:30-9:30 a.m. — Release of Non-Animal items
Premium Payout BEGINS after ALL Superintendents approve their areas and not before 9:30 AM.
— Adult Showmanship after each species
* — New for 2022