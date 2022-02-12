People run down 6th street in downtown Boise to start Cupid’s Undie Run, a mile-long nearly-nude run through downtown Boise to raise money and awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. Participants ran a loop through downtown Boise, starting and ending at Tom Grainey’s Sporting Pub on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
BOISE — Around 100 runners took to the streets of downtown Boise Saturday afternoon — many of them sporting athletic shoes, but not necessarily shorts and shirts.
The annual Cupid's Undie Run, which also takes place in other cities across the U.S., started and ended at Tom Grainey's Sporting Pub on Sixth Street. The event raises money for neurofibromatosis, which is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body, according the event's website. The proceeds go through the Children's Tumor Foundation, the website says.
The run lasts about a mile and ends in an "epic dance party," the website says.