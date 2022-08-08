While mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in neighboring counties (see story on page A3), as of Monday, no positive tests have been reported in Gem County yet this year.
That doesn’t mean that there is reason to not be cautious and alert, according to the Gem County Mosquito Abatement District. The organization created to monitor and control mosquito populations in southern Gem County is on high alert according to GCMAD director Cody Johns.
“This is a very busy time for us,” Johns said. “While we do not have positive tests to report, we certainly have plenty of mosquitoes to deal with. We have done some aerial applications earlier this summer and we continue to run a regular fogging program where we can.”
While GCMAD has utilized a drone in dealing with larval infestations, fogging has been the primary tool to control the adult population.
Fogging is typically conducted in evenings from sunset to 2 and a half hours after sunset.
Residents can check to see when fogging may be scheduled for your area on the District website at gcmad.org.
Johns recommends that until the mosquito season is over, please use the 3 D’s to fight the bite:
DRESS to protect against mosquito bites by wearing long pants, long sleeves, and a hat.
DEFEND against mosquito bites by using an insect repellant with Picaridin, DEET, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
DRAIN any standing water that sits longer than 3 days. Stock tanks and horse troughs are a primary development site for the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus.