With temperatures soaring, the mosquito population is doing likewise in southwestern Idaho. The Gem County Mosquito Abatement District (GCMAD) is taking its battle to control the mosquito population to the airways this week.
GCMAD is in the process of scheduling an aerial adulticide for some time between July 11 and 15 depending on pilot availability. Areas targeted for the aerial treatment will include 10,000 acres of the Payette River corridor extending west to east from the Payette County Line to the Washington bridge. The area to be covered will span north of the Payette River about one mile and to the south all the way to S. Slope Road.
Any fixed wing airplane applications will take place after dusk according to Cody Johns, GCMAD director. While he says that citizens might want to keep windows closed at night when applications are being made, most of the applications will not be noticeable as they will be applied at about 600 to 800 foot elevation and is a very fine mist.
Applications are done after dark to limit any effects the spray could have on pollinators working during the daylight hours.
Aerial applications are dependent on weather conditions — humidity, temperatures, and wind can all effect the timing of the applications this week.
In addition to the adulticide aerial application, GCMAD continues to use ground unit foggers in areas east of Washington Avenue and in areas where aircraft are not as effective.
The District also has an Unmanned Aerial System (drone) to conduct larval mosquito control applications throughout the district. It is operated by a licensed pilot and is only used during daylight hours at this time. It is a Federal offense to obstruct, interfere with, and attempt to damage the unit while it is airborne and under command. It does not have any ability to record images and photos, and it is monitored by the district’s GIS/GPS system. Please do not interfere with this critical piece of technology.
Johns reminds residents to please use the 3 D’s to fight the bite:
DRESS to protect against mosquito bites by wearing long pants, long sleeves, and a hat.
DEFEND against mosquito bites by using an insect repellant with Picaridin, DEET, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
DRAIN any standing water that sits longer than 3 days. Stock tanks and horse troughs are a primary development site for the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus.
Please notify the district office about any standing water on your property as soon as possible so that the water can be treated and a breeding environment for mosquitos can be eliminated quickly.