I miss the part of my life where I had to dress up to go to work. Years ago, actually decades ago, I had to dress for success. Suits and dresses in bright colors and prints, belts and blazers and shoulder pads that would make any professional linebacker jealous. Heels, handbags and hairspray — the 3 things I was never without.
Working in a professional atmosphere, I loved putting the time and effort into each outfit I wore. It was a form of self-expression that I miss.
Each morning I would open my closet and strategically plan my outfit as if going to war. Would I attack with a silk blouse and wrap skirt with chunky wedgies, or would a drop-waist dress with slingbacks say “bombs away” ?
Today, you will find me wearing a polo shirt, apron and jeans or khakis for my job as a cashier. I am so underwhelmed.
I have more in common with Jake …. from State Farm than I care to admit. Every work day feels like a casual Friday. It’s comfortable, yes, but it doesn’t represent the real me. I’d like to think that I’m somewhere in between a drop-dead fashionista and a bag lady.
One day, my children were visiting me on a chilly Autumn afternoon, and I came out to the front yard to greet them. My son winced, then shielded his eyes. My daughter gagged. “Oh no!” I shrieked. “My babies have COVID!” Not Covid, they assured me. “It’s your outfit, Mom. You’ve got a lot going on. Is that a turtleneck sweater you’re wearing under a halter top?”
I looked down at my outfit. I had been cleaning out my she-shed. I hadn’t planned on leaving the house and I wasn’t expecting any guests. “This is not a halter top, it’s an apron.” I looked at my outfit again. The striped turtleneck under the flowered apron brought out the polka dots in my skirt. Fuzzy socks peeking out of my sandals completed my ensemble. “I’m organizing my she-shed, not meeting the Queen of England. Who cares what I’m wearing?” I smoothed out my apron and pulled up my socks.
My wardrobe these days leaves much to be desired. Maybe I did look a bit thrown together, but living in the country you see all types of outfits walking out to the mailbox or moving the sprinklers.
I still have many of my professional clothes hanging in my closet. I am loath to give them up.
One day, when I burn my khakis and dress a scarecrow in my polo shirts, I am determined to be that crazy old lady in the wild outfit. My daughter has raided my closet from time to time, as fashions always seem to come back around. I tell her stories of my co-workers back in the day that would spend $200 on a pair of shoes to go with a $500 suit on a secretary’s salary. Nothing could cure the blues like a new pair of shoes!
As for me, I still try to express myself at work through my clothes, but with different results. Dressing for work, I painstakingly pick out the perfect scrunchie to match my belt, or my sneakers. Not quite the same as in those glory days, but I can still knock ‘em dead walking out to the mailbox.
Eat your heart out, Jake