Boise Weekly spoke to Zahn McClarnon on Thursday, Aug. 26, to get some insight on his character "Big" and the"Reservation Dogs" episode that aired on Aug. 30 and is now streaming on FX on Hulu.
McClarnon is quickly recognized for his standout roles as the bad guy, like Hanzee Dent in FX's "Fargo" season two, but his "Reservation Dogs" role as "Big," the sheriff who watches over the township of Okern, is far from that. Instead, Zahn's fey "Big" keeps an eye on the four teens in the new FX of Hulu bittersweet Native American comedy created by Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo and director Taika Waititi.
Zahn's laconic approach to this lawman gets its particular focus in the upcoming episode 5 titled, "Come and Get Your Love," where the 1974 Redbone song serves as the soundtrack pinning the episode together. "Big" is mentoring one of the teens, "Cheese" (Lane Factor) who has aspirations of being a detective. Actor Wes Studi also makes an appearance in the episode, cast as Bucky, a colorful townie related to Big.
Cheese goes on a career-inspiring ride-along with Big. The episode, directed by Blackhorse Lowe and written by Harjo, is at its core an origin story for Big focusing on his childhood encounter with the Native American mythological spirit, the Deer Woman.
Alluring and mysterious, she can appear as a mix of both human and deer and can be benign and lethal depending if you are a good man or not. "Big" fell in the former category and survived witnessing her in action. This sets in motion his pathway to becoming a Light Horseman (police officer). Big believes in all of the lore and conspiracies, even the tales of Big Foot. When Cheese calls him on these beliefs, Big is incredulous and says, "You sound like a white person...Just because you can't see something doesn't make it less real."
As for Cheese's interest in being a lawman, Zahn tells BW: "I think that at some point he's interested in becoming a Light Horsemen, at some time, but, I think it just comes down to basically [the writing of] Sterlin Harjo, and writing episodes for each character. He matched up Big and Cheese for episode five, and I think the relationship is one of just trying to steer this kid in the right direction, basically steering all the kids on the reservation in the right direction, in Big's odd kind of way."
FX on Hulu's "Reservation Dogs" joins Peacock's "Rutherford Falls" in featuring a Native American cast. Tonally, "Reservation Dogs'" is a much more quirky coming-of-age charming and touching look at life in a place that the teens want to escape from so badly, ergo, their money-making capers. Big is always around the corner and keeps an eye on these kids.
As for the timing of "Reservation Dogs," Zahn couldn't be more pleased that the Native American humor and the unique stories are coming to light in entertainment. He said: "It's just great that we're finally able to do a show like 'Reservation Dogs.' All cultures have humor, obviously, but humor is a big part of the Native American culture. And it's never been shown in detail. We have a couple of shows now, 'Reservation Dogs' and also 'Rutherford Falls' on Peacock. Both shows reveal this humor. And it's just a beautiful thing. That finally, our people are hearing their voices, and [the audience] is seeing what native people are like and what our culture is. It's authentic, and we are finally being heard."
"Reservation Dogs" episode "Come and Get Your Love" episode five is streaming now, only on FX on Hulu.