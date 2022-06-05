Dear friends,
In the wake of two more deadly mass shootings, in both Texas and New York, I continue to hear the phrase “it’s a sin problem, not a gun problem” used by Christians as a defense against regulating guns.
As a native Idahoan, one who grew up in gun culture, owned guns, maintained a concealed weapons license for years, and now as a pastor, I want to earnestly invite us to consider a question: are we so bold as to claim our relationship with guns is totally free from sin?
As genuinely honest people, I don’t think we can make that claim. As genuinely honest people, I think we have an imortant opportunity right now to consider how sin has influenced our relationship with weapons in our nation.
For instance, how has the sin of greed or political idolatry influenced our collective perspectives of guns as Christians? How has the sin of choosing the way of violence as our first response to feeling threatened over the way of the cross influenced the way we Christians personally see guns?
I know that for me, growing up in gun culture, guns had not only become a symbol of my Christianity, patriotism, and even my masculinity for me, which is problematic as you might imagine, but I had also come to see guns as the first and really only source of defense against any perceived ￼threats to myself or my nation, with no thought of a non-lethal response.
If we don’t address these possible collective sins and personal biases, how are we to address the issues surrounding guns with any objectivity? I don’t think we can.
In the Bible, Jesus said to a disciple who just used his sword in response to feeling threatened: “Put your sword back in its place, for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” -Matthew 26:52
This powerful phrase is connected to the rest of Christ’s ministry where he constantly advocated choosing the way of forgiveness, peace, mercy, compassion, and self sacrificial love rather than the way of sword. He not only preached this message but he lived it out as well, all the way to the cross.
As genuinely honest people in a culture like ours, especially in light of the continued horrid tragedy of gun violence, we Christians must authentically consider how our relationship with guns has been influenced by sin and how that sin makes us resistant to making some common sense changes to gun laws in our nation for the sake of others.
If we don’t consider how sin has impacted our relationship with guns, we may not only continue to wrongly blame other causes for gun violence in our culture, but we may remain unrepentant in how we might have and continue to contribute to this ongoing crisis in our nation. I don’t think that is the kind of people Jesus is calling us to be.
My prayer is that our culture would see us Christians be a people who not only choose the ways of the cross rather than the ways of sword, but who are bold enough to honestly consider how the way of the sword has impacted what we believe about the way of the cross.
Otherwise, if our sin is not genuinely addressed, we may tragically confuse the way of the sword as the way of the cross.
For the sake of our culture, for the sake of the victims of gun violence, and for the sake of our public witness, may we boldly address how our gun problem is a sin problem.