Congressman Mike Simpson announces that Boise Airport will receive $700,000 in federal funding during a press conference at the facility on Friday. The funding is designated to rehabilitate a taxi route that serves as the main pathway to the terminal for air carrier operations.
BOISE — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson was in Boise on Friday to introduce federally funded projects at Gowen Field and the Boise Airport.
The projects include a 10,550-square-foot medical training facility at Gowen Field and the rehabilitation of taxi lane D — the main taxi route of the terminal for air carrier operations — at the Boise Airport.
The taxi lane rehabilitation effort will cost $700,000, according to a news release, while the medical training facility job is being funded by multiple millions of dollars. The release did not provide a specific monetary amount.
The medical training facility will be used to provide administrative areas, classrooms, laboratories, exam rooms, record storage and mobility training storage for the Idaho Air National Guard 124th Fighter Wing’s 124th Medical Group. The project entails construction of a new building with site improvements including pavements, utilities, communication support, as well as demolition of three substandard buildings on the site, the release said.
The project will provide a facility that complies with patient privacy requirements and space authorized for military medical and training functions, the release said.
“A new medical facility is necessary to ensure that members of the Idaho National Guard have access to the very best medical care that will enable them to fulfill their state and federal missions,” Simpson, R-Idaho Falls, said in the release. “I am proud of the standard set by our National Guard, and I hope this new medical training facility will help them achieve even greater success.”
The deteriorated taxi lane requires the pavement surface to be removed and replaced.
“The rehabilitation of taxi lane D is a critical part of the Boise Airport’s infrastructure,” Simpson said. “Boise is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, and our airport is now busier than ever. As we all know, airports are major economic development engines, and projects like this help keep our airport maintained and operating at the level a growing and thriving region like ours needs.”
New in Fiscal Year 2022, Community Project Funding allows members of Congress to submit worthy proposals from government agencies and non-profit organizations in their districts, the release said.
More information on the projects can be found on Simpson’s website, simpson.house.gov.