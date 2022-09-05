Home construction Boise

Construction continues on a new home in a Hayden Homes subdivision off Cole Road in Boise, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

If Boise is going to keep up with housing demand projected for the year 2060, it needs to build an additional 83% of its current housing stock, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. It may sound daunting, but Chris Nelson, an emeritus professor of urban planning at University of Arizona, thinks there is some low-hanging fruit — converting single-family detached residences to multifamily, and building or converting accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

Nelson addressed the topic as the keynote speaker at the Idaho Smart Growth 2022 Summit on Thursday afternoon. “There’s an opportunity here and everywhere for rethinking how we use our existing housing stock,” Nelson said.

