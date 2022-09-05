...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Construction continues on a new home in a Hayden Homes subdivision off Cole Road in Boise, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
If Boise is going to keep up with housing demand projected for the year 2060, it needs to build an additional 83% of its current housing stock, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. It may sound daunting, but Chris Nelson, an emeritus professor of urban planning at University of Arizona, thinks there is some low-hanging fruit — converting single-family detached residences to multifamily, and building or converting accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.
Nelson addressed the topic as the keynote speaker at the Idaho Smart Growth 2022 Summit on Thursday afternoon. “There’s an opportunity here and everywhere for rethinking how we use our existing housing stock,” Nelson said.