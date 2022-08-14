Emmett City workers are in the process of bringing a recently absent piece of Emmett historical commemoration back to public view. The iconic Idaho marker that was located in front of Evans Realty for 29 years was removed nearly three years ago to make room for the Idaho Transportation Department rebuild of a portion of Washington Avenue.
Since then it has quietly resided in the “bone yard” at the City Wastewater Treasure Plant. When it was removed in the fall of 2019 plans were to eventually move it to City Hall. That move is taking place this week. Foundations were poured last week and the large concrete market was placed over rebar and braced until a securing concrete slab can be poured this week.
The following article was originally published July 25, 1990 in the Messenger Index.
New Centennial Marker to give directions
Look for a major new landmark to rise on the Emmett landscape within the next couple of weeks.
An idea conceived last winter for a simple Washington Street road sign marking the direction to the Twelfth Street ballpark is now taking shape and form as a 13,000-pound concrete and stone cast out of the states’s geographic boundaries.
The structure will honor the state’s centennial, but will retain junction to advertise important events in town, said Tom Hoppell who had asked for the help of the Private Industry Council (PIC) in creating it.
The monument, measuring 12 feet in height, six and one-half feet in width, and 16 inches deep, has been under construction during the past several weeks by a crew of six youth employed by the federally-funded PIC summer employment program.
Hoppell said last week the original idea was to erect a simple marker near Evans Realty, showing visitors the way to the Twelfth Street ballpark. But the young people hired for the job had a bigger idea. Their idea of constructing signage in the form of a centennial monument was adopted and the kids got to work.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
On Friday of last week the wooden concrete form, in an angular shape of Idaho, was ready to accept the three yards of concrete necessary to create the six and one-half ton structure.
PIC’s summer employment work crew cut and recut the wooden forms until they made the tight angular beveled fits needed.
Inside the form went steel reinforcement bars and one steel beam. Exposed Canadian Tequila white rock will be visible on the surfaces of the monument, a tie-in with the rock display on the corner of Highway 52 and Washington Street.
The years of the state’s centenary, “1890-1990” will appear on the metal plate on the monument.
Towards the bottom, provisions have been made for the monument to accept interchangeable metal signs to advertise carious community events. Hoppell said those signs must all be uniform. Non-profits and community organizations may display their signs but each one must be of specified metal construction with uniform white lettering.
A number of Emmett organizations and businesses have contributed towards the monument. Among those Hoppell cited were the Gem County Softball Association, BMC West, Gem County Pre Cast, Co-op, the City of Emmett, Boise Cascade, City Transfer, Charles and Lena Thomas, Jay Morris and Gloria Draper.
Not counting the labor supplied by PIC, Hoppell said the cost of the project is about $600.
The youth summer employment program sponsored by PIC has operated in Idaho since 1983 and within Gem County since 1985, according to Hoppell. In that first year, the program planted trees along Washington Street; in 1986 it constructed the Emmett rock display adjacent to the Maverick store; in 1987 its young workers installed the asphalt exercise track at the park; in 1989 it renovated the bathroom at Twelfth Street ballpark.
The program had some three dozen youth employed within the country providing a variety of services, Hoppell said. He said, “I guess its value to the county to be about $60,000 a year.”