Idaho marker moves to new home

City of Emmett workers position the more than 6 ton marker over a pair of rebar “pins” as part of the process last week to secure it in a new home in front of Emmett City Hall.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Emmett City workers are in the process of bringing a recently absent piece of Emmett historical commemoration back to public view. The iconic Idaho marker that was located in front of Evans Realty for 29 years was removed nearly three years ago to make room for the Idaho Transportation Department rebuild of a portion of Washington Avenue.

Since then it has quietly resided in the “bone yard” at the City Wastewater Treasure Plant. When it was removed in the fall of 2019 plans were to eventually move it to City Hall. That move is taking place this week. Foundations were poured last week and the large concrete market was placed over rebar and braced until a securing concrete slab can be poured this week.

